Original Jason Voorhees actor to visit Farmingdale’s Brewery





FARMINGDALE, NY A dark presence is about to descend on Farmingdale’s Necromantic Brew Co. or at least the man who played one.

Ari Lehman, the first man to play Jason Voorhees in the acclaimed ‘Friday the 13th’ horror franchise, is due to visit the gluten-free brewery at 7 p.m. Sunday. People can purchase a general admission ($40) or VIP ($110) ticket to hang out with Lehman. A screening of “Friday the 13th” will be followed by a Q&A with a meet and greet. Participants must be 21 or older and there are no refunds. Tickets can be purchased here.

“It’s only fitting that the first actor to play Jason Voorhees visits Long Island’s first gluten-free horror brewery,” Ralph Mandarino, co-owner of Necromantic Brew Co., told Patch. “We are proud and excited to be able to bring Ari to Farmingdale for the movie buffs!” Mandarino said he met Lehman last year at a horror convention in Connecticut.

“He’s a really kind soul stepping into his role in the historic ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise,” Mandarino said. “It’s exciting to be able to spend time and share my passion with him again.” Lehman will be joined by his band, “First Jason”.

General admission tickets include the film screening, Q&A and welcome. The VIP package includes:

A glass of necromantic beer.

Autographed photo.

Commemorative ticket.

“First Jason” t-shirt.

Selfie with Ari Lehman.

Selfie with the group “First Jason”.

Hangout with Ari and “First Jason”. Mandarino opened Necromantic Brew Co. with friend Jesse Silano in October 2022. The brewery is located at 253 Main St., Farmingdale. Mandarino, who has been gluten-intolerant for more than 10 years, missed the beer and suggested he and Silano make their own gluten-free batches while watching horror movies. The two eventually opened Necromantic Brew Co. together, which offers people with celiac disease and other gluten intolerances a place to hang out and feel included. The walls of the horror-themed brewery are adorned with memorabilia and signed imagery from many scary movies over the years, including signed “Friday the 13th” gear from a few actors who played Jason Voorhees. Traditional beer is made with wheat, barley, rye, malts and hops. Of these, hops is the only naturally gluten-free ingredient. To make gluten-free beer, Necromantic Brew Co. uses buckwheat, millet flour, flaked quinoa, rice and, in some cases, organic corn. Their ingredients come from a dedicated gluten-free facility in Oregon.

Generally speaking, Mandarino said, gluten-free beer would not appeal to people without celiac disease. But he and Silano pride themselves on making beer that tastes “normal” for everyone. Necromantic Brew Co. operates 10 rotary valve lines. The exterior of Necromantic Brew Co. in Farmingdale. (Credit: Michael DeSantis/Patch) Memorabilia from horror movies adorn the walls of Necromantic Brew Co. in Farmingdale. (Credit: Michael DeSantis/Patch)

