Here’s how Bollywood embraced yoga wholeheartedly





Every year, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 with the aim of spreading awareness of the benefits of meditation and yoga practices in life. Yoga was first introduced by Maharshi Patanjali in India and has since spread to different parts of the world with many fitness experts branching out into different types of yoga like Iyengar yoga, Bikram yoga, power yoga, yin yoga and many more. Over the years, many health and fitness conscious Bollywood celebrities have embraced yoga in their daily lives to keep their minds and bodies in peak condition. kareena kapoor khan Kareena has always been very keen on maintaining her health and regularly devotes time to her fitness routine to ensure that she has a fit and shapely figure. The one type of exercise that Bebo swears by to keep fit is Surya Namaskar, which is an early morning type of yoga exercise. When she gained weight during her pregnancy, Kareena took the help of Surya Namaskar to lose weight fast after childbirth and even shared updates of her journey on her social media account. Shilpa Shetty Kundra The only Bollywood mom who is known for her sexy figure is none other than actress Baazigar Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Not only does she do yoga herself, but she also guides her Instagram followers from time to time regarding different asanas and shares video clips of her workout to encourage yoga practices. Malaika Arora This model is considered a fitness icon with the body of a 20-year-old woman in her late 40s. She is regularly clicked by the paparazzi who go to her yoga classes and also has a few yoga centers where yoga is taught to those who want to keep their body in shape. Her Insta posts always include glimpses of her exercise routine which is mostly focused on balancing the body with regular yoga practice. Sarah Ali Khan She uses yoga ingeniously to keep herself in shape. Years earlier, the Kedarnath actress was battling symptoms of PCOD and weighed over 90kg. With proper diet and balance of exercise, Sara Ali Khan managed to lose over 50 kg of weight and keep it off with yoga as well as Pilates. Rakul Preet Singh The Aiyaary actress is a fitness enthusiast and believes in aligning body and mind with the regular practice of yoga and other types of exercise. Her Insta feed is full of video clips and clicks that show her interest in yoga.



