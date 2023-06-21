Everwood Treat Williams actor buried in Vermont





Treat Williams was laid to rest on Tuesday, just over a week after the actors tragically died in a motorcycle crash. THE the funeral was held in Vermont, according to People. On Monday, a memorial service was held at Williams’ home in Manchester, Vermont. Williams, who was 71, died June 12 in Vermont after a car cut him, his agent said. He is survived by his wife and two children. The Stamford, Connecticut-born actor appeared in more than 120 projects during a career spanning nearly five decades. He starred in the hit WB series Everwood as Dr. Andrew Andy Brown and earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the 1979 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Hair. Treat Williams attends the world premiere of “Second Act” in New York on December 12, 2018. (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) His daughter Ellie Williams shared a Father’s Day tribute on Sunday, writing on Instagram, I love you Dad. I miss you. Last week, former co-stars including John Travolta, Justine Bateman and Emily VanCamp shared memories of Williams after his death. The many times we’ve worked together have always been wonderful and I was always excited for the next time, VanCamp, who starred with Williams in Everwood, wrote on Instagram. Sending all my love to your Treat family. Fly high my friend. Matt Bomer, who worked with Williams on crime series White Collar, called his former co-star an absolute treasure. I was so honored that he agreed to play my dad in White Collar, and he jumped in and makes every day on set a joy, wrote Bomer on Instagram. He taught me in the most beautiful way by his patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who still watched over me even years after we worked together.

