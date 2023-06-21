‘Creed III’ actor Jonathan Majors takes his new girlfriend to court





‘Creed III’ actor Jonathan Majors showed up in Manhattan court on Tuesday clutching a Bible in one hand and his actress girlfriend Meagan Good in the other for a hearing in the domestic violence case against him. . Majors, who smiled at one point in court, didn’t say a word when the Manhattan judge set his trial date for August 3. The actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, later repeated his side’s previous declarations of innocence in the case, which involves him choking an ex-girlfriend during an argument in March. Chaudhry said his client was the real victim and “completely innocent”, adding in a post-court statement that she had handed over videos showing ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari’s “frenzied attack” on the actor and his attempts to escape. The lawyer also said she gave photos of Majors’ injuries and torn clothes, which was ‘a direct result of Ms Jabbari’s violent actions.





Jonathan Majors appears in court on Tuesday to answer charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Steven Hirsch





Majors showed up with his new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good. Steven Hirsch “Following this, we urged the District Attorney to immediately dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors and prosecute Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudry said in the statement. Photographers took pictures of the actor, Good and Chaudhry as they quickly left the courthouse after the brief proceedings. Cops arrested the 33-year-old Marvel star three months ago at his Chelsea apartment near West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan after responding to a 911 call.





Majors and his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said little during the June 20 court proceedings. Steven Hirsch Authorities said Majors had a falling out with Jabbari, her 30-year-old ex, and left her with minor head and neck injuries. The cops took her to the hospital and arrested Majors. He was initially indicted on six counts of third-degree assault, three counts of attempted third-degree assault and two counts of harassment. The police released him on his own recognizance, and the the strangulation charge has since been dropped. But he still faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.





Majors’ attorney denied doing anything wrong. Matthew McDermott





Majors and Good recently started dating. She appeared in court with him. Steven Hirsch





Majors starred in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” among others.

MGM/courtesy Everett Collection





Majors and his ex, Grace Jabbari. Getty Images Chaudry previously said Jabbari was partying without Majors at a Manhattan nightclub just half an hour after the alleged attack. Elevator footage showed her returning to Majors’ apartment that morning, apparently unharmed, the attorney said. The actor reportedly found his ex unconscious in the closet several hours later with injuries that Jabbari blamed on Majors. Jabbari obtained a full temporary injunction in April.

