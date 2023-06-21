How data is changing the media and entertainment industry





In the media and entertainment industry, success involves engaging viewers and creating “stickiness”. This happens when you understand viewer preferences and understand how audiences interact or consume content. It’s essential to make informed decisions from what can be huge amounts of data that you manage effectively. Almost every company in this industry collects massive amounts of digital information: gaming, cable, and streaming companies keep detailed usage information on millions of subscribers; online ad brokers make billions of decisions daily based on customer clicks; and content providers live or die meeting the entertainment and information needs of their customers. Traditionally, media and entertainment companies have only used data for basic operational reporting. Today, data defines the industry. Now it’s about combining and analyzing historical and real-time operational data to personalize content, unlock hidden insights for new revenue streams, improve customer engagement, and create interaction and content where customers are almost “immersed” with the content. A plan for every client Today’s communications, media and entertainment companies offer multiple services. One service is Internet Service Providers (ISPs), who have the unenviable task of providing multiple services in today’s world that few customers fully understand. When customers call, it’s usually because they have a problem, and finding the solution may require going through several technical steps. ISPs collect a lot of data on how customers use their services. This information could be used for root cause analysis, said Anthony Behane, managing director of communications, media and entertainment at Cloudera. “By proactively monitoring the network, ISPs can learn how many devices are connected, how big the downloads are, and how much streaming data is used,” she said. This can allow them to quickly identify the source of a problem and have a solution ready, she added. ISPs could even use the data they collect to proactively contact each customer with a personalized plan or offer based on that person’s Internet usage that saves them money or improves the quality of service. With data breaches, phishing attacks and ransomware on the rise, ISPs could further improve customer loyalty by monitoring customer equipment to proactively identify and block threats. Peace of mind then becomes a selling point. Communications operators and internet service providers could also use the wealth of information they collect about customer equipment to perform root cause analysis and identify scenarios in which an outage is likely. They begin to proactively resolve issues before the customer notices them or alert customers to the need for an upgrade or repair, thus avoiding a call to the contact center. The creative use of data also opens up opportunities to improve and personalize customer engagement for subscription TV and video-on-demand services. Combining usage information with anonymized demographic data could create personalized options for certain categories of customers or even individual households. “If they know there are kids in the house, they can make sure certain types of shows aren’t available unless the parents ask for it,” Behan said. They can also allocate bandwidth to ensure slowdowns and freezes aren’t an issue during peak hours in a household or for specific events. The need for real-time information and monitoring is critical to customer satisfaction. Finally, responsible data governance practices can enable service and content providers to comply with ever-changing customer privacy rules. Creating and promoting responsible data protection practices not only keeps media and entertainment companies away from the crosshairs of regulators and the media, but reassures customers that they are a company that deserves their confidence. Think big: How can using creative data change the rules of your business? Visit Cloudera to learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/641831/how-data-is-changing-the-media-entertainment-industry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos