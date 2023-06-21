



Image source: WEB Amid the Adipurush backlash, a look at 8 Bollywood films that will make you cringe Adipurush, Om Raut’s magnum opus, landed in the soup after its global release on June 16. From “cheap” dialogue to “trash” visual effects, the mythological film brought moviegoers to tears. Based on Ramayana, the film has Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The R. 600 crore film is making headlines for all the wrong reasons and has also sparked a meme fest on social media. Well, it’s not the first time that Bollywood has slapped its audience with such a movie. If you plan on wasting your time and indulging in hilarious and trashy content, check out 8 Bollywood movies that will make you cringe. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The film’s plot revolves around Radhe, played by Khan, who swears to arrest an evil drug lord. The film is another attempt by Salman Khan to bore his fans with poor writing and a loose plot. Marjaavaan A Raghu gangster, played by Sidharth Malhotra, works for Narayan Anna. Raghu falls in love with a mute woman, Zoya Ahmed, played by Tara Sutaria. However, his life changes when Vishu, the son of Narayan played by Riteish Deshmukh, plots against him out of jealousy. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles. Just like the movie’s title, moviegoers might “marjaavan” after seeing the movie. Pagalpanti This film by Anees Bazmee is anything but funny. Starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, the so-called comedy film is loosely based on Nirav Modi, the escaped businessman of India after defrauding with banks. . The film is a forced attempt to make the audience laugh. Humshakals With songs like ‘Hum Pagal Nahi Hai Bhaiya Humara Dimag Kharab Hai’ and ‘Caller Tune’, this Sajid Khan film will blow your mind. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Chunky Panday and Satish Shah in the lead. Himmatwala Another waste of Sajid Khan is Himmatwala. Jitendra and Sridevi’s Himmatwala remake features Ajay Devgn and Tamannah Bhatia in titular roles. The plot of the film is unfathomable. Maar Khan T-Shirts A notorious thief tries to rob a freight train by fooling the whole village. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and the only good part of this movie is “Sheila Ki Jawani”. love story 2050 Starring Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in the lead roles, Love Story 2050 redefined cringe in 2008. Directed by Harry Baweja, the film is about two lovebirds, Karan and Sana. The love story goes south when Sana dies in a car accident and Karan decides to travel back in time and save her. Drone Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Meon and Jaya Bachchan, the film is an amalgamation of two eras. An orphaned young man, Aditya, played by Abhishek Bachchan, learns that he belongs to a family of warriors who must protect cosmic energy. Bad screenplay, bad writing, bad performance. Latest entertainment news

