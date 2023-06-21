Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Teaser Shows How Desperately Bollywood Wants Bollywood Back





The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani teaser has been released and we can almost imagine the scenario that led to the birth of this film. Picture the Dharma Conference Room with posters of classics like K2H2, K3G and KANK adorning the walls. There are large bowls of M&Ms separated by colors on the table. There is a hushed sense of urgency all around. Karan Johar chairs a meeting with a group of NYU and SOAS graduate new-age writers. It was the best creative minds in the country, who helped him design lines like Isha meri button hai and Tumhe apne power on karne ke liye apne aap ko on karna padega. It’s Johars’ army in search of the elixir that will save Bollywood from the fate the boycott gang has been predicting since lockdown. They all know these are tough times. They are all well aware that Bollywood needs to restart and for that Karan needs to activate his karo button. The task is to find relevant content for a country that has become a completely different (angry) beast since the pandemic. He’s constantly being fired up thanks to Twitter and compulsive consumption of Netflix content, he can’t be fooled into believing the photocopies of Hollywood and Korean originals are worth their time. No wonder Dharma Productions has to go back to the drawing board. To be fair, this is not the first time that Dharma and Bollywood productions have had to revise their strategy. A meeting like this, probably less intense, must have taken place before My Name Is Khan too. At that time, Karan Johar had decided that he was in the mature phase of his career. The mature phase in the career of a Bollywood director is not necessarily a very prodigious phase of his career. This mainly means changing the color scheme of the film. At one point, Karan Johar must have looked out his patio doors, past acres of manicured lawns, past a stable of Porsches, out into the Arabian Sea and sighed, I want to make a realistic film. It was rage then. A phenomenon called Anurag Kashyap had occurred, and the winds of change had begun to blow. So he ditched Ruby Woo Macs red and bubblegum pink and decided to stick with muted reds and dark blues. The response to My Name Is Khan has been lukewarm at best. Anurag Kashyap now finds himself making love stories. We have to go back to your Karan era of the early 2000s, my parents fell in love with your songs. We need those chiffon sarees and big pitches. We need the hero to open his arms. We need to fall in love again, says a perky 22-year-old (he/him) whose Instagram handle says he’s a Tarkovsky and a very caffeine-dependent life form. The Tarkovsky supports his claim by citing research conducted by the UN on how the pandemic has affected our mental health. Karan suddenly feels very happy and also very old. Will this generation accept me as I was? he asks. You won’t believe how popular your retro song cuts are on Insta, Karan, says the SOAS graduate who specialized in the rise of Indian parallel cinema in the 1980s. Alright, let’s do that! Someone call Manish. [email protected]

