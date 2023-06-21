Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel failed to appear in Ranchi court, filed Section 317 petition

Ranchi, Aditya Kumar : Bollywood actress Amisha Patel Did not appear in Ranchi Civil Court on June 21. A motion was filed by her lawyer, in which she stated that for some reason she could not be physically present on June 21. This request was made under article 317 of the CrPC. Court of Justice DN Shukla accepted the request when hearing the case.

Kindly inform that in the request, Ameesha Patel has mentioned that she traveled to Chandigarh Mohali due to very important works, due to which she cannot be physically present. From now on, a new date will be given to them by the court. The day when it will be obligatory for them to appear. Otherwise, it is expected that the court can take strict measures.

Know that on June 18, Bollywood actress and Gadar fame Ameesha Patel appeared in Ranchi Civil Court and came here. After which, at his request, he was conditionally released by the court. In the bail, he was also mandated to appear in court on the next date, i.e. June 21. But instead of appearing in court, Ameesha Patel filed a motion under Section 317 of the CrPC.

Intervening in the case, Ajay Kumar Singh’s lawyer asked for the motion to be dismissed and demanded that a non-releasable warrant be issued against Ameesha Patel Productions. However, the court gave a new date while accepting the request. From now on, Ameesha will have to be physically present in court that day.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel goes to Ranchi and gets bail in Amisha Patel bad check case