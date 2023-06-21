An updated guide to LGBTQIA+ books for children and teens





CHICAGO Books for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, asexual and intersex readers and their allies continue to thrive and evolve based on the diversity of families and individual identities today. Rated “an essential buy” in a star-rated review by School library journalthe new second edition of LGBTQIA+ books for children and teenagerspublished by ALA Publishing, spotlights the best lit for young people while tackling pressing topics like the book’s rising challenges. Authors Kathleen Breitenbach and Liz Deskins provide library workers and educators with the information and tools they need to build a diverse and inclusive collection and share it confidently with the patrons they support. This resource: provides hundreds of annotated book entries, complete with author and illustrator, publisher, publication date, descriptions of each book’s LGBTQIA+ representation, and helpful prompts to foster discussion;

investigating the current censorship push against books with LGBTQIA+ topics, themes and characters, discussing its effect on young people and how to deal with book objections and challenges;

includes interviews with renowned authors who explain not only why they write for children, but what they think librarians and teachers should understand when working with gay children and their classmates;

highlights picture books for young children that depict children, parents and families with a variety of gender and sexual dynamics;

features books for middle-level readers, focusing on titles with young people who are questioning and finding themselves finding their place;

shares books for teens that range from stories touching on mental health and other issues that develop when young people start high school to others that explore housing insecurity and other concerns that affect older teenagers; And

Breitenbach (they/them) has been the Teen Librarian at the Hamilton (NJ) Township Public Library since 2009 and is the Past Chair of the Rainbow Roundtable from 2022-2023. They have also served on the Rainbow Book List Committee and Stonewall Book Awards Mike Morgan and Larry Romans Childrens and Young Adult Literature Committee for the Rainbow Round Table; chaired YALSA Popular Paperbacks for Young Adults; and talked about LGBTQIA+ issues and children's literature in webinars and conference programs. Deskins was a school librarian for 30 years, teaching at the elementary, secondary and college levels. Now retired, she is an adjunct professor at Kent State University. Past president of the Buckeye Children and Teens Book Awards and past president of OELMA (Ohio Educational Library Media Association), she has also served on numerous committees and task forces for the AASL and ALSC. His other publications include Linking Picture Book Biographies to National Content Standards: 200+ Lives to Explore andContent Area Collaborations for Secondary Years.

