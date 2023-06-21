Hollywood writers’ strike affects thousands of unemployed teams

Until recently, Hollywood makeup artist Farah Bunch was busy working on a long list of TV shows, including “Will & Grace,” “Fuller House,” and the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of “Frasier.”

“I make them look good, and that part is really fun,” Bunch said.

But his job of making stars more beautiful came to a halt when Writers Guild of America the members went on strike nearly eight weeks ago, shutting down nearly all productions that rely on a script. Thousands of set builders, costume designers, caterers and others were unable to work.

Writers say they want better pay and working conditions, and they want studios to tackle what they see as an artificial intelligence threat. But Bunch says that even before the strike officially began, the threat of a walkout was having a serious ripple effect on thousands of crew members.

“The team hasn’t worked since you know, like January, February,” she said.

In a warehouse that houses Global effectsowner Chris Gilman lives in a world of costumes and creatures.

“We’re able to hire them to a wide range of productions, from a very, very high-end movie that’s looking for really specific stuff, to low-budget commercials where they just need a visual gag,” Gilman said.

His warehouse is wall-to-wall with Cyclops, medieval armor, and about 300 space-age suits, the largest collection of space suits in Hollywood.

“It’s Ryan Gosling’s spacesuit from ‘First Man,'” Gilman said, showing off a highly detailed replica of the Apollo-era spacesuit.

For more than three decades, Gilman has made a living renting costumes and props for films and television shows. But with the WGA strike, he says business is down about 50%.

“I think yesterday the phone rang once,” he said.

SEE MORE : Studios scramble to replace fan-favorite shows during writers’ strike

Gilman said he was lucky. His collection is so unique, including a replica of the Mercury space capsule, that he still gets calls from overseas productions that haven’t closed.

However, he says he continues to cut hours to make ends meet during the strike.

“To adapt, we’re down to three days a week for most of our crew,” Gilman said. “We have to get a loan to cover the interim because we don’t know how long it’s going to last. And the rent alone in a place like this is about $15,000 a month.”

The last writers’ strike dates back to 2007 and lasted 100 days. A study published by the Milkin Institute found that the strike cost the California economy more than $2 billion, or nearly 38,000 jobs, and helped tip the state into a recession.

“We have millions of items here,” said Pam Elyea, walking through rows of historic props in a massive North Hollywood warehouse.

History for hirethe company she created with her husband 35 years ago specializes in rare historical accessories.

But since no one is renting old cameras, fake atomic bombs or Civil War uniforms, it is already laying off staff.

“The Writers Guild has about 12,000 members. And if you look at all the people working in crafts, you’re probably looking at hundreds of thousands of people,” Elyea said. “So I think it’s really important that we take care of each other and realize how our actions are going to affect everyone.”

The writers on the picket line say they are friendly.

“It’s not something we take lightly, firing other people, asking them to stay home because of productions that are shut down,” said WGA member Jess McKenna. “We hope this sets a precedent and sends a signal not just to our industry, but to any industry, that labor needs to be respected.”

Farah Bunch sincerely hopes the writers get a fair deal. But as the strike drags on, she and thousands of others desperate to get back to work hope they won’t be forgotten.

“They should get the money they deserve for their work, but it won’t affect us. Eventually, they’ll get their deal. But we’ll probably be in debt of around $20,000 to $30,000,” he said. Bunch said. “I would love to feel a little like, you know, we care about you and we know you’ve been through hell.”

