Pakistani Twitter Slams Makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha for Recreating Pasoori | Bollywood

Ahead of the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, it was reported that the creators were planning to surprise fans with a remake of the Pakistani song Pasoori. The news of Pasoori’s remake has not been well received by Pakistani fans, who wish to “save Pasoori from Bollywood”. Read also : Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the image of Satyaprem Ki Katha (left) and Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in the Pasoori clip.

About Pasoori

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most searched song on Google in 2022. According to a recent report, the filming of Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Pasoori remake will take place on Wednesday, and it will be filmed in Mumbai on a two day period. The song is due out a few days before the film’s release in late June.

Reactions to the Pasoori remake

Many Pakistani Twitter users criticized the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha for “sacrificing another classic”. Some also said they hope “it’s a big fat lie.”

One tweeted, “What else can they (Bollywood) do??? Now they are going to justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat based movie.” Satyaprem Ki Katha takes place in Gujarat. A Pakistani Twitter user also said, “Bollywood stay away from our precious Coke Studio (TV program and franchise based on Pakistani music).”

One person also said, “You (the creators of Satyaprem Ki Katha) are about to get so much hate for this so don’t! It’s already a bad time for Bollywood movies and music . Negative publicity is no longer fun.” A Twitter user also said, “No way! Save Pasoori from them. This is our song. Sajid. I hope this movie fails.” Another said, “Another sacrificial classic (crying emoji).” One person also said, Oh my God, please don’t. Pasoori is my absolute favorite, please don’t spoil it.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29.

The film was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. However, after a backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha. In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans released a statement to announce the title change. Kartik also said the title was changed to avoid hurting feelings.