Richmond was just named the best burger town in the United States





Richmond is the #1 burger city in Americaaccording to a recent report by Clevera real estate data company. It’s a surprise for us too, but here’s what they say: Richmond has 26.9% more burger restaurants than the average city in the study, with 11.4 burger restaurants per 100,000 residents. In contrast, Dallas has the fewest hamburger restaurants per 100,000 population (4.1). American-style restaurants are 21.5% more prevalent in Richmond than in the average city in the study, with 10.6 per 100,000 residents. Richmond’s burger passion score is 87.2 out of 100, calculated from the popularity of 13 burger-related Google search terms such as ‘burger’, ‘Big Mac’ and ‘burger near me’ . Burger passion is 11.4% higher in Richmond compared to the average score of 78.2 among the cities in the study. People also read…











The best burgers in Richmond, according to the study, are at Concept Burger Beauvine And Boulevard Burger & Brew with the highest number of user reviews on sites such as Google and Yelp. The city with the most passion for hamburgers is Detroit (100), while New Yorkers are the least passionate (65.8). Sources for the study include Yelp, Numbeo, Google Trends, the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Clevers-commissioned study of 1,000 Americans who were asked to identify five cities that they had the best burger scenes. Richmond is also the #2 city for black bean burgers, the #8 city for whoppers, and the #10 city for veggie burgers according to Google Trends searches.











Although Richmond is the best burger town, it is still very underrated. In a survey of 1,000 Americans, only 4.3% of respondents identified Richmond as one of the top five burger towns in America. In case you were wondering, Americans think the best burgers are in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento. Besides Richmond, the top five burger towns, according to the Clever study, are: Milwaukee, Wisc., Denver, Colorado, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Louisville, Ky. You can vote for this year’s best burger in town when voting opens for The Best competition on July 11. Other “best of” lists recently released by Clever include: Best beer towns (Richmond is #35!), The best cities for stonersAnd Best Pizza Towns to name a few. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

