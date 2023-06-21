Yash shares a BIG update on Yash19; Reacts to rumors of making a Bollywood movie





Yash is one of the most popular actors in the South. After his performance as Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, fans can’t wait to see him on the big screen. However, he has yet to announce his next one, which is tentatively titled Yash19. Now, amid great anticipation for his upcoming, the actor has shared a big update and also addressed the rumors of doing a Bollywood movie. Yash spoke to the media as he visited his hometown of Mysore with his wife Radhika Pandit and children. He talked about his upcoming Yash19 and said, “The public’s responsibility is on me, there is no delay, the work is going on continuously. The whole world is waiting and the movie will be announced very soon. .” Since Yash made this announcement, his fans have been on cloud nine. Several said that Yash19 “will be worth the wait” and hailed it. Watch the video of Yash sharing a big update on Yash19 here:

Yash making a Bollywood movie The KGF actor also reacted to rumors of making a Bollywood movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It was reported that he was offered the role of Raavan in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayan, but turned it down. Now the actor has reacted and said he’s not going anywhere. He was quoted saying, “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours”. Yash19 with director Geethu Mohandas? After the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in April 2022, which became a blockbuster, he has yet to announce the next one. The actor takes the time to pick the right script as he set huge expectations with his post-KGF performance. He also mentioned during one of the interviews that it was a conscious decision to keep a low profile after the biggest hit KGF: Chapter 2. Last year when fans expected him to announce his next on his birthday, the actor urged them to wait a little longer. As the world waits for Yash’s official announcement, Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Yash19 may be starring domestic award-winning director Geethu Mohandas. Expectations are very high from Yash, however, he followed his heart and is about to sign a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing after budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas movie is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s at an advanced stage of discussion at the moment and everything should be locked down in a fortnight, the source added. READ ALSO : Yash takes a chaat break on the way to his hometown, Mysore; You won’t believe what happened next

