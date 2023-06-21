Entertainment
Does Alia Bhatt lack “confidence” towards a Bollywood diva? One man’s tweet has fans talking
The man claims Alia Bhatt lacks confidence as a ‘Bollywood diva’ and surprisingly many people agree. (Picture: News18)
The man claims Alia Bhatt lacks confidence as a ‘Bollywood diva’ and surprisingly many people agree.
Twitter user Rajeev took to the microblogging site and shared how he thinks Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt lacks the confidence of a Bollywood diva. Beauty less aura, grace, confidence and personality, he wrote in a tweet that immediately went viral. This comes hot on the heels of the release of the teaser for Alias’ highly anticipated movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Grooving in chiffon saris and dancing in the Swiss Alps Alia can be seen amid plenty of drama, along with her co-star, Ranveer Singh.
Midway through the outing, Rajeev took to Twitter and wrote, Alia Bhatt is a good actress and almost lacks the body language and confidence of a Bollywood diva. Beauty minus aura, grace, confidence and personality.
Surprisingly, it seems like a lot of people agree with his opinion.
Alia Bhatt is a good actress and barely has the body language and confidence of a Bollywood diva. Beauty minus aura, grace, confidence and personality. Rajeev (@AttitudeKnight) June 20, 2023
Beauty, only for average Indian standard I think. She’s actually not that pretty. Below average, wrote one Twitter user. Great actress? No, but she has no self-confidence. If she was confident in her skills, she wouldn’t have to depend on Karan to do her entire career for her. Most of his work is Charity by Karan. She can’t even get a spot at the MET on her own. Karan had begged someone for this, another Twitter user wrote.
exactly this Alia has a pretty face and a beautiful actress, but unless she’s on screen alone with heavy dialogue, her screen presence is minimal. there is something that I don’t know is missing. If given a chance, Tripti Dimri will eclipse him https://t.co/67WLF2fh5B sp // katha’s boyfriend (@shaayanistic) June 20, 2023
Exactly To be part of a great movie like this which is cheesy you have to have a conviction that it lacked even in Brahmastra But KJo will never agree Even Sonam Kapoor was better as a typical dressed Bollywood heroine of sari in the song Sadka .. Alia misses this presence! https://t.co/tXVDIYqmqg Goodbye (@siddhu_mukundan) June 20, 2023
She is neither beautiful nor a good actress. Acting well in 2 out of 10 movies is not being a good actor. Good actors are Kangana, Priyanka, no matter how bad the script is, you are still impressed with their acting. Gup Shup (@hello2128) June 20, 2023
What do you think?
