From Kareena to Malaika to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebrities celebrate Yoga Day – News





Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Jacqueline Fernandez and more take to Instagram to share their Yoga Day post Published: Wed, Jun 21, 2023, 1:57 PM International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. This day aims to raise awareness of the various physical, mental and spiritual benefits of the practice of yoga. The theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which rightly captures the feeling of one land, one family and one future. On occasion, Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty have shared special messages on social media. Malaika Arora, known for her fitness videos, says yoga has a special place in her regimen. To mark the day, Malaika shared a video of herself. We see her performing the asanas. According to Malaika, yoga calms the mind, calms the nerves, self-acceptance, develops strength, growth and love among others. Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable post to celebrate the day. In the photo, Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their youngest son Jeh Ali Khan perform plank poses on a yoga mat. It all starts on the matHealInspireLove. Happy International Yoga Day, Kareena wrote in the caption. Kareena Kapoor’s older sister Karisma Kapoor also shared her photo from Yoga Day. Shilpa Shetty, who has always encouraged fans to make yoga and meditation a part of their lives, posted a video of herself performing Vrksasana. A spark of smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do that, you have to be happy inside. Make yoga a part of your life too, for a healthy mind, body and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person. I wish everyone a happy and healthy yoga day. Atmanamaste, reads the text attached to the message. According to actress Nimrat Kaur, yoga is the music that makes the mind, body and soul dance to the same tune. For actress Rakul Preet Singh, yoga is a balance of life… a connection of mind, body and soul, a feeling of being one with consciousness, yoga is a way of life !! She also extended her yoga wishes to fans and wrote a thank you note for her yoga instructor. Many thanksuuuuu always to Anshuka Yoga for guiding me on this path to enlightenment, she added. Actress Hansika Motwani celebrates International Yoga Day today and every day. And here’s a look at actress Jacqueline Fernandez and her yoga with a cause. International Yoga Day was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Bollywood couple Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan have posted a photo with their daughter. LEARN MORE:

