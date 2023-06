Arijit Singh to Guru Randhawa, Bollywood singers who own expensive cars

World Music Day is a global celebration of the power and influence of music. Every year on June 21, musicians and music lovers come together to honor this art form that transcends borders and touches the hearts of millions. In Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, music plays a vital role in shaping the narrative and creating unforgettable moments on screen. On this World Music Day, let’s take a closer look at some of the Bollywood singers who not only have a melodious voice, but also own some of the most extravagant and expensive cars. Arijit Singh: Known for his soulful vocals, Arijit Singh has captured the hearts of music lovers with his emotional renditions. As far as cars go, Arijit owns a stunning black Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This luxury sedan is known for its elegance, comfort and powerful performance. Guru Randhawa: Guru Randhawa has gained huge popularity with his Punjabi pop music, fusing traditional Punjabi rhythms with contemporary sounds. Known for his stylish personality, Randhawa owns a range of luxury cars, including a Bentley Continental GT. The Bentley brand is synonymous with sophistication and grandeur, reflecting Randhawa’s refined taste and success in the music industry. Sunidhi Chauhan: Sunidhi Chauhan is known for her powerful voice and versatile singing abilities. His car of choice is the luxurious BMW 7 Series, which offers a blend of elegance, comfort and advanced technology. It perfectly complements Sunidhi’s talent and status in the music industry. Shreya Ghoshal: Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice has made her one of the most sought after playback singers in Bollywood. His car collection includes a stunning white Jaguar XJL. This luxury sedan combines elegance, performance and advanced features, reflecting Shreya’s graceful and enchanting singing style. Sonu Nigam: Sonu Nigam’s soulful voice has won her many accolades and a huge following. His car collection includes the iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom, a symbol of opulence and grandeur. This luxury car perfectly complements Sonu’s magnificent singing talent. Badshah: Renowned for his catchy rap songs and energetic beats, Badshah has become a household name in the Indian music industry. With his huge success, Badshah has acquired an impressive collection of cars, which includes a stunning Lamborghini Huracan. This sleek and powerful sports car perfectly matches his energetic and dynamic personality, turning heads every time he hits the road.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/lifestyle/report-world-music-day-2023-arijit-singh-to-guru-randhawa-bollywood-singers-who-own-expensive-cars-3048518 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos