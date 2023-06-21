Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala recreate Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha : Bollywood News





Kartik Aaryan is back, this time with a love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha, with Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is gearing up for a June 28 release. Bollywood Hungama discovered that before the release of the movie, Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala decided a special surprise for all the fans. Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala recreate Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha According to sources familiar with the development, the duo decided to recreate the hit song, PasooriFor Satyaprem Ki Katha. “Shooting will take place tomorrow and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The set is being set up and the team is ready to release their latest brahmastra within the week of release. The song, Pasooriis extremely popular in the digital world and the team hopes to recreate the same magic,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. The music is said to be one of the greatest highlights of Satyaprem Ki Katha and after releasing 3 consecutive songs, the team is ready for a blast with 2 more numbers in the next 9 days. The film will see a wide release across the country on June 28 and will also take advantage of Bakri Eid’s holiday. Satyaprem Ki Katha The trailer was released in the first week of June and received a positive response from the audience. The trailer sparked excitement and intrigue surrounding the film’s plot, which has been kept under wraps for now. Read also : Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani create magic with soulful romantic melody Aaj Ke Baad. More pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

