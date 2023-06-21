Actress Natalie Morales on Roe’s ending: I don’t want to sow division anymore | reproductive rights

IIt’s not yet noon in Portland when Natalie Morales is fixing herself up in a modest Airbnb and plopping down on a sofa next to a soundly sleeping hunting dog named Taco, a very good dog. Morales is filming a feature film about veterans with PTSD that only continues during the writers’ strike because it’s an independent film. His small budget and tight schedule allow Morales to be on call six days a week. But hectic work schedules are nothing new for the 38-year-old multi-hyphenated black comedy queen, whose deadpan acting credits range from Parks and Recreation to Santa Clarita Diet to The Morning Show. She also stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings, which opened last weekend.

Two years ago, after marking her directorial debut with Language Lessons (a Zoom comedy-drama in which she stars and wrote with Mark Duplass), Morales was once again behind the camera for Plan B, the story of coming-of-age story of a sheltered high school girl who travels across South Dakota with her lazy best friend in search of emergency contraception after an unfortunate sexual encounter. The critically acclaimed film took on added weight following the supreme courts’ overturning of Roe v Wade and assault on contraceptive care.

One of the main things in it is the conscience clause, a law that already exists in many states and is growing in others where a pharmacist can deny anyone a prescription based on their personal beliefs, even if that order is legal, Morales said of the film during a Zoom call earlier this month. Not only that, but many places are trying to ban the Plan B pill which isn’t even an abortifacient! I never understood why, if you were against abortion, you would also be against contraceptives. It never made sense to me.

The Guardian spoke to Morales about the Dobbs vs. Jackson Womens Health Organization decision last year, her own journey out of it, and the irony of writing sex-negative legislation to save children.

How did the Dobbs decision strike you when the project first leaked last year?

Whiplash. Many of us didn’t see it coming, even though there were signs along the way.

Five years ago, you came out as queer in an essay and stressed the importance of doing so even though it might not be a big deal? What did you mean by that?

People who live in big coastal cities feel like being gay is old news, and nobody cares. But we forget the rest of America and the world. As we see in the news every day, it’s still very, very difficult to be queer in any way or place. Today is Pulse’s seventh anniversary. It was not that long ago, and it was in Florida, where I’m from. And let’s say, honestly, even though the current temperature in current culture everywhere was, like, it’s great to be gay! Everybody gay! No need to go out anymore!, it hasn’t been like that for a long time.

Is that also why you created plan B, to show that this problem isn’t nearly as solved as people might think?

In general, I think movies shouldn’t just be made for people Today. Plan B I think resonates with anyone was a teenager and have had an experience where they felt the need to hide, especially because they come from a strict or religious background.

But we also had a lot of queer people on our team. My editor, Nathan Orloff, connected so much to the Lupes story. Plan B was a very special movie to make not just for queer people or women, but for all of us. It was one of those times where everyone is doing an amazing job and you kinda look around and close your eyes and you’re like, yeah, we know what we were doing and we can’t fuck it all up the air.

At some point early in the film, Lupe, the protagonists’ best friend in the traditional Latin house, was introduced, and she ran out of the house, knocked over an angel statuette as she walked down the street, and ran away. remorsefully returned to set it right. It’s a little while, but the religious guilt still resonates with me.

Me too! I made this film not only for teenagers, but for anyone who felt that way.

You filmed Plan B when the pandemic first broke out. What was it like making a film about a medical emergency while another was happening all over the world?

Our first day of filming was supposed to be March 13, 2020. We all found out about this mysterious Covid on March 5. The houses have been painted. The hair has been bleached. As far as we know, this always happened. It wasn’t until the Friday before filming that we were arrested, but even then we thought it was going to blow up and we’d be back in three weeks. At some point in May, we all said to ourselves: Are we going to live?

Finally, we restarted production in September. The uncertainty terrified everyone. We ended up losing our lead actress to another job. Like, this movie lives and dies by these two tracks, and it was supposed to be Sunny [Kuhoo Verma] and Ling-Ling, a Chinese-American teenager. We had already seen everyone in that age group and decided to open up the role to more ethnicities, not thinking that we had to change the story a bit. Luckily, Victoria Moroles blew us away and had some crazy chemistry with Kuhoo during a Zoom test.

We had to cut our budget a lot because the Covid had introduced all these new fees. We had to cut scenes while incorporating this new character who was not Chinese American, and there was no money to bring in a new writer. So we rewrote it [with Josh Levy and Prathiksha Srinivasan]and I incorporated some of my personal experiences into the character, which I think made the story better and more grounded.

How grounded?

I came from a really religious upbringing, I was raised pro-life, I went to Catholic school. In fifth or sixth grade, I was shown videos of what I was told were abortions with no context or real education about it. So of course it gets into your brain. But once I researched it, talked to others, learned the history, I realized you could never ban abortions because they’ve been around since the dawn of time.

You will only make them less accessible to the people who really need them, not the wealthy, who will still have access to them. If you really believe that babies are being killed and you want to stop it, the only way is sex education, contraception and access for all.

One of the points that I think the movie brings out is that if a girl wants her Plan B urgently, she will find a way to get it. Would politicians trying to legislate it out of reach be wise to heed this warning?

It’s funny, I had the opposite intention. It shouldn’t be that difficult. They shouldn’t have to go through all these things, these regular teenage experiences that happen all the time. And even though they had limited resources, they still had resources. They had a car! There are so many people who have none of that and are in very similar positions. But it’s kinda like Superbad only instead of booze these girls have to do anything to get basic health care that should be available to them and would prevent teenage pregnancy, additional adoptive children . There’s so much that making this available would prevent.

Last May, on the anniversary of the release of Plan B, you said you hoped that the film becomes less and less relevant over time. A month later, the Dobbs decision was officially rendered. Talk about opposing intentions, the movie seems even more urgent now, right?

The last thing I want to do when making a film about an important social issue is preach to the choir. I want anyone who has trouble thinking about teenage girls being sexually active or getting pregnant to watch this and go, I get it, and they shouldn’t have to go through this. The way we filmed the parents was also not quite realistic, but also ambitious in the sense that I wanted the parents to see that and go. could be that way. It’s so easy to be like this. You might still be mad at your kids, don’t want them to do things, be religious And be united.

Nebraska lawmakers are hiding restrictions on contraceptive care restrictions and LGBTQ+ living in abortion bills and selling the package in an effort to protect children. What do you think of this strategy?

I think we have to be very wise about these things, because we’ve seen it. History has shown us what happens when people are like that, it’s to protect children! We saw it happen with homosexuals in the 1970s and the banning of books in Nazi Germany. That’s also why they don’t want to teach you the story. They want to start over.

They put it all in the same purse, and we just have to be very aware of the real reasons behind it. I think the protective instinct of children is of course right, but others take advantage of it.

Do you think he Was it better to learn this stuff when we were teenagers and information was scarce or now when the internet could teach you both good and bad?

Yes, even if you have access to anything on the internet, there may be things you don’t want in your search bar. Porn in particular can be very destructive to people’s idea of ​​what sex might be, and this is often how most kids on the internet are introduced to it. For this and many other reasons, basic sex education should be part of their school curriculum.

Could you see yourself anytime directing a movie like the one you’re co-starring with Jennifer Lawrence now, No Hard Feelings, a movie about a 19-year-old girls urgent need to lose her V-card before college?

Maybe? It depends how it’s written. I feel very sad for boys who feel like they have to be a certain way to become a man. A lot of early sexual experiences for them aren’t great either.

No Hard Feelings has empathy for that. When I read the script, I thought, Oh, this movie is about someone [Lawrences character] learn not to be an asshole, and you never really see women in roles like that.

The backward steps this country has taken in reproductive rights, sexual agency and education are enough to leave those with a stake in winning the fight feeling discouraged. Is the feeling mutual?

Many divisions have been sewn in this country and perhaps in the world at large. And I think the main reason I’m on this planet and the source of my motivation is to be connected. We are all so much more alike than we know, than we even realize, and yet we separate ourselves into these silos of thought. If I have a mission in my work and in my life, it is to ensure that each group understands the other and connects us. I don’t want to sow division anymore. I want to do the opposite. I think that it is possible. I still have hope.

