Karan Johar completes 25 years in Bollywood, honored by British Parliament | Entertainment News





Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has completed 25 years in the industry, has been honored by the UK Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry. Johar shared the news on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, the same day his longtime friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser for his upcoming director Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Baroness Sandy Verma, an Indian-born counterpart in the House of Lords, presented the citation to Johar, who later said in his post: ‘Today has been such a special day! ‘to be honored in the Houses of Parliament, London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the industry and I also teased #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani!’ wrote the 51-year-old filmmaker. It’s one of those days when I realize that dreams come true, he added. Johar made his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and went on to become one of the most influential figures in the Indian film industry. As a director, his credits include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. He has films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kapoor & Sons and Raazi under his belt as a producer. Also a presenter, Johar hosts his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. “Thank you all for the unabashed love you’ve shown me on my journey. And I promise there’s more to come! @ukparliament,” the director added in his post. His family banner Dharma Productions also posted a series of photos of Johar receiving the citation. “It’s only getting bigger with double the celebration! We’re delighted to see our captain, #KaranJohar, honored in the UK Parliament in London today for his contribution to the global entertainment industry – celebrating his 25th birthday! ( sic)” the production house tweeted. Johar Rocky’s film Aur Rani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, marks his return to directing after “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in 2016. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is set to hit screens on July 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/2023/06/21/karan-johar-25-years-bollywood-honour-by-uk-president.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos