Actor Liev Schreiber’s nonprofit BlueCheck Ukraine to benefit Costa Mesa dance performances – Orange County Register





As part of United Ukrainian Ballet’s upcoming appearance dancing Giselle at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, Production Chief Presenter Elizabeth Segerstrom is donating proceeds to an aid organization called BlueCheck Ukraine co-founded by actor Liev Schreiber . Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, BlueCheck Ukraine has supported non-governmental organizations on the ground, vetting and then funding groups responding to life-threatening humanitarian needs, including medicine, shelter, and medical issues. of mental health. Upon receiving the financial assistance, Schreiber said, “We are extremely grateful to Elizabeth Segerstrom for this partnership with the United Ukrainian Ballet. Thanks to her generosity, this performance by Giselle will generate funds for support where it is most needed. Schreiber, born in San Francisco but of Ukrainian descent on his mother’s side, noted in a recent interview that a lot of things are being attacked by Russia. Putin is not just trying to erase a people. He’s trying to erase a culture, says Schreiber. The actor, who has been on the ground in Ukraine since the start of the war, recalled a specific moment that crystallized for him the importance of cultural institutions in the effort to strengthen daily lives subjected to war . This vivid example came when Schreiber was visiting the Ukrainian city of Lviv. With a population of around 750,000, near the border with Poland in the western part of the country, Lviv has been the target of Russian missile attacks. I went to visit the home of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. I am particularly proud of this 77-member orchestra led by a woman named Iolanta Prysliak. It was a remarkable experience! recalls Schreiber. I walked into this auditorium and, and they were rehearsing Mozart’s Requiem, an amazing piece of music. But the seats had all been removed, and where the seats were, there were emergency boxes eight feet high. As soon as they finished that rehearsal, they were going to form a human chain, load up trucks and start shipping this to the front lines and wherever needed. From the first days of the war, their place immediately turned into a distribution center. To donate to BlueCheck Ukraine, visit www.bluecheck.in/donate “Giselle” from the United Ukrainian Ballet Ratmansky What: United Ukrainian Ballet, accompanied by the Pacific Symphony, conducted by Gavriel Heine. When: Thursday-Sunday, June 29-July 2. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday. Or: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa Tickets: $29-$89 Information: 949-556-2787; www.scfta.org

