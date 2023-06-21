Without word of mouth, these Bollywood films with shoddy scripts would have failed miserably.





Over the years, Bollywood has delivered a plethora of films of all genres that have stood out for doing their best at the box office with an outstanding cast and screenplay and vice versa at times. Sometimes movies with big Bollywood biggies aren’t able to wreak havoc at the box office due to their poor script or visuals, however, the negative word of mouth aspect works for directors who transform successful movies. Whenever a movie fails to create a memory lane in the viewer’s mind, it can sometimes work due to the movie’s loyal fanbase and attractive cast, which can be called a saving grace. for directors. Here is a list of top 5 Bollywood creations that did well at the box office but failed to create a solid impact on the creators and the audience. Adipurush One of the biggest hits of 2023 which promised to deliver a “modern version of the Ramayana”, failed miserably among the public, creating riots against the film as several associations began filing petitions against the directors of the film for remove it from theaters. The film is criticized for its illogical and erroneous “Ramayana” facts, and is also criticized for its poor visual effects and terrible dialogue. The film is created by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Race 3 Race 3 was released in 2018 and was directed by Remo D’souza. The film had a cast of major Bollywood stars from Salman Khan to Anil Kapoor, but failed to impress audiences with its shoddy screenplay, poorly written dialogue, and horrible VFX used in some scenes. Hounded ruthlessly on social media, it was also dubbed the “dumbest movie” of the year, but the movie’s resounding success only came about because of the star-studded cast, the successful franchise and negative word of mouth. Kalank Released on 5,300 screens, the 2019 release directed by Abhishek Varman included only the most famous names in Bollywood. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. The film had a decent run at the box office, but turned out to be just another tragic love story from Dharma Production filled with magical songs, large unusual sets and beautiful costumes, with a badly written and badly written script. accomplished. Tubular lamp After the success of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ directed by Kabir Khan in 2017 was a big disappointment for Salman Khan fans who received terrible reviews from critics and fans but were able to creating a good box office due to Kabir Khan and Salman Khan’s popular collaboration which was already seen in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan.’ Zero Anand L Rai’s 2018 film “Zero” brought Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma back to the big screen after the trio were seen together in Yash Chopra’s latest film “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.” “Zero” did a decent run at the box office, but the film’s illogical storyline was criticized by the public and received huge criticism at the box office after a successful week. It is also known to be one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive films to date which failed to create a solid impact with audiences.

