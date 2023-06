DGA, SAG-AFTRA and IATSE to Join Big LA March Tomorrow – Deadline

Editor’s Note: Part 2 of a two-part series on the writers’ strike crossing the 50-day mark. The Writers Guild’s 50-day strike is now half the guild’s 100-day strike of 2007-2008, and tomorrow it will be a third as long as the 1988 153-day strike – the longest long in the guild’s history. By the guild’s own calculations, the strike has already cost the California economy $1.5 billion ($30 million a day) in lost economic output – already more than the $1.287 billion of earnings ($429 million per year). companies. On Wednesday, the guild will suspend picketing for the day in Los Angeles to hold a “march and rally for a fair contract,” which begins at 10 a.m. at Pan Pacific Park and ends at the La Brea Tar Pits, where representatives from the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, Directors Guild, IATSE, Teamsters and American Federation of Musicians will speak to striking writers and their supporters. RELATED: Deadline Strike Talk: Buckle up for Billy Ray’s chilling interview with AI; From David Zaslav to writers and actors, everyone is replaceable In a message to guild members today, WGA Bargaining Committee member Yahlin Chang said the Alliance of Film and Television Producers “seeks to dismantle the writers’ room as we know. They claim that you don’t need any writing staff during production and the writing doesn’t happen in post. Well, as anyone who’s ever written for a TV show or knows how a TV show is made knows, that’s flat out wrong. “Once an episode is in the works and your production team comes back and says you’re over budget by a million dollars, only the writers can figure out how to consolidate the scenes and do the necessary rewrites to maintain the integrity. And the “writing doesn’t happen in office” lie is how corporations got away with forcing showrunners to work in office for free and for less than the bare minimum. “When you’re sitting in office, you have a hundred different versions of the story in front of you that you could tell, and choosing that version is writing. All of those moments that you make sure happen on set and in the editing room create a story, and creating stories is writing, whatever form that takes. “The deterioration in the working conditions and salaries of writers is unsustainable. We already know that and frankly, the whole town knows that too. This is precisely what the Guild is fighting to change with the proposals we have on the table. “The destruction of the Writers’ Hall will undermine our union and threaten our health and pension plans. We must ensure the stability of the current members as well as the generations of writers who will come after us. RELATED: Indie Movies Unlocked: SAG-AFTRA Waivers Would Allow Some Productions to Operate During Strike

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/06/wga-strike-halfway-point-50-days-1235420920/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos