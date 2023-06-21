4th of July celebrations in the High Desert, mountain communities

The 18th Annual Spring Valley Lake Fireworks Show will kick off a series of Independence Day-themed events hosted by various organizations across high desert and mountain communities. .

The aerial demonstration is open to members and guests of Spring Valley Lake. The show will begin around 9 p.m. on Saturday a week before Independence Day weekend. Membership cards are required to attend, and anyone using a guest pass must be accompanied by a member with a photo card, an online event flyer says.

The fireworks can also be seen outside Spring Valley Lake in places like Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Victorville.

Lucerne Valley

After a nearly seven-year drought, Independence Day fireworks will return to the Lucerne Valley, Chamber of Commerce President Angie Miller has said.

The fireworks celebration is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Pioneer Park next to the San Bernardino County Fire Station on Old Woman Springs Road.

Due to a lack of funding and the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not been able to hold a July 4 fireworks display since 2016, Miller said. But now were ready to bring back fireworks and a full-scale party for the whole family.

The event will include food, games, a beer garden, live music, vendors, hay rides and lots of surprises.

As part of the celebration, the Lucerne Valley Museum Association will hold a car show from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the nearby senior center, according to museum president Chelsea LaGrange.

Humanitarian Emergency Lifeline project director Jason Hansen said the fireworks display begins at dusk and will be conducted by Zambelli Fireworks, which produces fireworks and pyrotechnic displays in the United States and around the world. the world.

On Sunday, July 2, the Independence Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. and travel along Highway 18 from Trade Post Road to Cafe Pioneer Park.

Miller suggests parade-goers bring chairs and shade, as well as water balloons and squirt guns for fun in the water.

We encourage families to come to the park after the trophy parade and bell ringing, Miller said. We’ll stay to enjoy the day and enjoy each other’s company. Bring your own food to the BBQ or pack a lunch.

The Lucerne Valley Market at 32946 Hwy. 18 will host parking, with bus and cart rides to the park.

Advancement

The HD Food Shack will host a 4th of July Block Party-style fireworks display from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at the Adelanto Stadium and Event Center at 12000 Stadium Way.

The event will include food, drink, music, games, fireworks and more. Admission is free, parking is $10. For more information, contact the stadium at 760-261-1240.

apple valley

The city of Apple Valley will host its 25th annual 4th of July Freedom Festival from 2-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at the Lenny Brewster Sports Center at 21024 Otoe Road.

The event will feature live entertainment, food and retail vendors, a beer garden, and a fireworks show that will begin at 9 p.m. and include music simulcast by Y102 Radio FM.

Blankets and chairs are suggested. Pets, smoking and alcohol outside are prohibited at the event. For more information, call 760-240-7880 or visit applevalleyevents.org.

barstow

Barstow town officials will host the 26th Annual Fireworks Show on Tuesday, July 4 at the Robert A. Sessions Memorial Sportspark at 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway.

The day starts at 7 a.m. with a free 5k run in the sports park, with pre-registration at the Cora Harper Community Center at 841 Barstow Road.

Park gates open at 5 p.m. for an evening of live music featuring Southern Spirit, a beer garden, and children’s activities such as bouncy houses, inflatable slides, and other water-related activities.

The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. with a simulcast of music on FM 98.1

Barbecues, outside alcohol and glass containers will not be permitted on site. Visitors are welcome to bring their own food.

Information about the event and the Victor Valley Transit Authority’s free bus service is available at barstowca.org.

lake arrowhead

The Arrowhead Lake Association’s 2023 Fireworks Show begins at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Victorville

Considered the greatest fireworks display in the high desert, the July 4 Freedom Festival takes place at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

The gates to the fairgrounds will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 14800 Seventh Street.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Fireworks will accompany patriotic music simulcast on Kat Country 100.7 FM radio station.

No weapons, including pocket knives, are permitted on site. Also, no outside food or drink other than unopened water bottles. No coolers and no pets other than properly documented service animals.

big bear

The fireworks show explodes over Big Bear Lake at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks show lasts approximately 30-40 minutes and can be seen from the water, shore, and select trail points. The event is free and radio station KBHR will provide musical accompaniment on 93.3 FM and 102.5 FM.

The 29th Annual Big Bear Lake Independence Day Fair will offer visitors a day of shopping, children’s activities, live entertainment, a beer garden, food, vendors and art stalls and of craftsmanship.

The fair opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with festivities continuing until 6 p.m. The fair is located at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Division Drive. For details, call the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake at 909-585-3000 or visit bigbearevents.com.

ridge line

Just months after suffering a disastrous 80-inch snowfall, Crestline will host Jamboree Days on the July 4 weekend, organizers have announced.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1

with the Jamboree Days Parade, which meanders from Crest Forest Drive, down Fern Drive and merges with Lake Drive before ending at Lake Gregory Drive.

The fun continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a Family Fun Zone at Forest Shade Road.

Additionally, the Crestline Chamber of Commerce will host a Beer Garden from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Arrowhead Credit Union parking lot at 23971 Lake Drive.

The beer garden will feature local vineyards and breweries serving a variety of craft beers and fine wines. There will also be dozens of vendors and food trucks.

Lake Gregory will close at 5 p.m. to refresh the beaches before reopening for free to the public at 6 p.m. Visitors can picnic by the lake and watch the fireworks display over Lake Gregory at 9 p.m.

Visitors are invited to the Jamboree Days Community Picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 3 at the Meadow at San Moritz Lodge, 24640 San Moritz Drive in Crestline.

The picnic will feature paid food options, bouncy houses, burlap and three-legged sack races, watermelon eating contests, cornholes, face painting, balloon animals and food vendors. arts and crafts.

Visit JamboreeDays.com for more information.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDe[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz