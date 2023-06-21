Las Vegas health department closes Planet Hollywood pools





Posted: June 20, 2023, 9:01 a.m. Last update: June 20, 2023, 9:02 a.m. Planet Hollywood’s two pools on the Las Vegas Strip have been closed for more than a week after the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) discovered violations of water chemistry and lifeguard personnel during a routine check on Monday, June 12, the Las Vegas Review-Journal announced on Tuesday, June 20. Planet Hollywood’s Scene Deck features a 21+ bar adjacent to its south pool. The north pool is family friendly. Both have been closed since June 12 due to health code violations. (Image: igovegas.com) When health officials inspected the pools, located on the sixth deck of the Caesars Entertainment property, they found water chemistry violations involving the north pool, according to an email sent by the manager. public information Dave Sheehan at the newspaper. They also uncovered changes to drain covers and breaches by custodial staff at both pools. Violations included inattentive lifeguards, lack of management control over lifeguards and improper rotation of lifeguards, Sheehan wrote in his email. The pools — including a bar on the south pool deck — are part of a deck called the stage, which also includes a free-standing Flowrider wave machine. Visitors to the Planet Hollywood website were greeted with this notice of temporary closure. (Picture: Caesars Entertainment) A post on Planet Hollywood’s website says the scene is still temporarily closed after more than a week. The SNHD told the RJ that both pools can reopen as soon as Planet Hollywood demonstrates compliance is achieved. In a statement on the situation emailed to RJ, Planet Hollywood wrote: We care about the health and safety of our customers. We work closely and in full cooperation with the Southern Nevada Health District to resolve any issues presented to us. In the meantime, our customers are redirected to our neighboring pools in Horseshoe and Paris.

