Rick Astley announced a new album and a tour | Entertainment





Rick Astley has announced his first album in five years, Are We There Yet?. The sequel to 2018’s ‘Beautiful Life’ is set for release on October 6, and Rick, 57, gave fans a taste of what to expect with the sunny debut single, Dippin My Feet, which is out now on all streaming platforms. Rick said of the album’s enigmatic title: Now that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we still at my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Where are we still traveling? The collection is inspired by the 80s pop legend’s love for soul legends Bill Withers, Al Green and Marvin Gaye. He added of the lead single: It’s not Americana, but the catchphrase at the start of the chorus is: Dip my feet in the Mississippi River It’s definitely not country, but I’ve never touched so much a guitar than in the past. some months. And there’s a bit more emotion with those guitar parts. I just think spending five months in America retuned my ear a bit. The ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ hitmaker – who plays Glastonbury this weekend – has also announced a UK tour for 2023 and 2024, including two nights at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall in November. Fans who pre-order the album before 7 p.m. tonight (20.06.23) will have access to a presale of tour tickets. The presale opens at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday June 21 and will remain online until the remaining tickets go on general sale from 9:30 a.m. on Friday June 23 via www.gigsandtours.com And www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Are we already there? track list: Soak my feet Let go golden hour Never gonna stop Close (your shoes) Quite high forever and more Makes me crazy Mary Love take me home Cascade Blue sky Rick’s Main Tour Dates: 2023 Wednesday 01 November, London Royal Albert Hall Thursday 02 November, London Royal Albert Hall 2024 Thursday 22 February, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Friday 23 February, Newcastle Utilita Arena Saturday 24 February, Leeds First Direct Arena Monday 26 February, Cardiff International Arena Tuesday 27 February, Glasgow OVO Hydro Thursday 29 February, Bournemouth International Center Friday 01 March, Birmingham Resorts World Arena Saturday 2 March, Manchester AO Arena

