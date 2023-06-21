Entertainment
Will Kevin Feige sue a $60 million Bollywood movie for openly copying Chris Hemsworth’s Thor?
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are urging film and TV producer Kevin Feige, the famed president of Marvel Studios, to take action against a $60 million Bollywood film, which apparently incorporated scenes extraordinarily similar to notable ones of the acclaimed Hollywood superhero. franchise.
The film in question that sparked this controversy is Indian director Om Raut Adipurush. Released on June 16, 2023, this mythological action film is a big-budget adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The reviews for the effort have arrived and most of them don’t seem favorable.
With many claiming it to be a lukewarm attempt at best, observations have been made of one particular scene that shares uncanny similarities to the MCU’s depiction of Asgard. In a nutshell, audiences pointed out that the Bollywood film may have blatantly copied Chris Hemsworth’s star, Thor. It is not yet known whether or not Kevin Feige will be forced to take action for plagiarism.
Lanka’s visuals share obvious similarities to Asgard
Since the release of Om Raut’s Adipush, a great number of controversies have accumulated against her. From audience criticism of the use of sloppy, half-baked, repurposed CGI and VFX to their disappointment with the cartoonish and outlandish dialogue featured in the film’s narrative, the negative remarks seem to be relentless and endless.
Film critics also voiced their disapproval of the film, calling it a two-dimensional tale of Indian mythology, with little to no depth to offer audiences. On IMDB, the film’s rating is 4.6/10. From such a gloomy reception, one can conclude that this big-budget Bollywood film is not everyone’s cup of tea.
The story doesn’t end there, however.
What has now been uncovered by the masses on Twitter tells us that the film may have blatantly reused graphics from the MCU, specifically bearing uncanny resemblances to the depiction of Asgard in the highly acclaimed Thor movies.
Look at:
#Adipurush the directors have also shamelessly copied Asgard…
The 1st image is from Asgard and the 2nd is from Lanka from #AdipurushMovie
600 crore color grading, nice! pic.twitter.com/zBH4SIeRQ5
Chandan (@that_chand) June 19, 2023
Obviously, not only are Marvel fans baffled, but Indian audiences who were promised a retelling of the Ramayana in all its grandeur and magnificence have also been disappointed. Mitigating the convoluted string of controversies surrounding the film seems to have become an impossible task.
Fans want Kevin Feige to take legal action
Netizens, disapproving of such an act of undisguised duplication, are urging producer Kevin Feige to sue the makers of the Bollywood film. There is a thin line between inspiration and plagiarism. No thought can be completely original. An idea can take many forms and be nurtured by many influences. However, when a particular scene from one movie looks like an exact and perfect emulation of a scene from another movie, there are some troublesome implications.
Here is the internet’s verdict on this:
@MarvelStudios @thorofficial why you didn’t claim a case against adipurush to copy thor scene, assgard. Take a strong action. pic.twitter.com/e4OwRjXmGi
Remo Anup (@anup_remo) June 21, 2023
When you do Ravan Thanos and try to show Lanka as Asgard.#adipurush #AdipurushReview #wonder #thor pic.twitter.com/F6Bba1QuEx
Hello guys (@Irisshmartian) June 16, 2023
Asgard and Lanka in Adipurush.
Bollywood is hitting an all-time low in the industry. #BoycottBollywood #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/1W9V2x3B4H
Limited in TIME. (@limitedwithin) June 19, 2023
Lanka was gold, not black, and certainly not a copy of Asgard, Makers of Adipurush can’t even do their due diligence on the source material. https://t.co/WZuUVQtSKg
Illegal Games (@illegaldesi) June 16, 2023
Although the criticism has been scathing and continues to pile up, whether or not a lawsuit on behalf of Marvel Studios is brought against Adipurush and its unmistakable replication of Asgard remains debatable. The future remains uncertain but carries an air of apprehension.
Source: Twitter
|
