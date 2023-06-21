Internet duo Smosh reunites and buys the brand





At 11 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla announced that they had acquired their former production company, Smosh. Smosh is best known as a sketch-based YouTube channel that became very popular in the mid to late 2000s, amassing 25 million subscribers and numerous videos with over 10 million views. Hecox and Padilla explained the history of Smosh’s ownership in a video uploaded to Smosh’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. In 2005, Anthony and I created this channel, Smosh, to have fun and laugh, Hecox said. Very quickly, it touched millions of people and it turned into a career for us. Hecox said that after six years of doing almost everything themselves, the duo realized their pace wasn’t sustainable. So in 2011 we were approached by a company that offered to buy Smosh and they promised to help us become everything we had always dreamed of, Padilla said. Padilla said that even as the quality of the videos increased, he realized he didn’t have the time or energy to commit to creating the duet sketches he saw as the foundation of chain. After about six years, I realized that this company’s goals for Smosh were just too different from mine, Padilla said. In 2017, Padilla left Smosh and started creating content on a solo YouTube channel. I just need to do what’s best for me, and that, for now, for me is to focus on creating things as an independent creator on my own channel, Padilla said in A video 2017 announcing his departure. In Tuesday’s video, Hecox said that in 2018 Smosh’s parent company suddenly went out of business, threatening Smosh’s existence. However, Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal of Good Mythical Morning, another well-known YouTube duo, stepped in and bought Smosh with their company Mythical Entertainment. We acquired Smosh 4 years ago in the first such creator-to-creator acquisition, a huge moment in Mythicals history, reads a Mythical tweet announcing the reacquisition of Hecox and Padillas. Padilla said he and Hecox started spending time together last year and soon realized Smosh’s sketches reflected the magic the couple felt when they did something together. . So we had the totally crazy idea of ​​What if we bought Smosh? said Hecox. After months of negotiation and deliberation over whether or not this was a good idea today Anthony and I can officially say we own Smosh. Hecox said the sketch comedy written by the duo will return to Smosh’s YouTube channel.



The classic Smosh is back, Padilla said. Hecox’s mother, an iconic character from the original Smosh sketches, appeared at the end of Tuesday’s video, quoting Hecox in a throwback to older sketches. The video ended with a title card stating that SMOSH WILL RETURN NEXT WEEK and asking viewers to help fund an independent Smosh. [email protected]

