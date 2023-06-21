Dipika Chikhlia on Adipurush: “The Ramayana is not entertainment” | Bollywood





Dipika Chikhlia, who rose to fame for her role as Sita in Raman and Sagars Ramayan decades ago, has reacted to the backlash against Adipurush directed by Om Raut. Speaking about the recently released stars of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in a new interview, the veteran actor said any kind of deviation from the Hindu epic will be criticized. Read also : Arun Govil Calls Hollywood’s Adipurush Cartoon Actors Sunil Lahiri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in an image from the TV show Ramayan. Dipika also said that the Hindu epic was not intended for entertainment and added filmmakers should avoid coming up with new iterations every few years. Adipurush, a lavish multilingual retelling of the Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquialism and misrepresentation of certain characters from the Hindu epic. Dipika on the Ramayana Amid the backlash, Dipika Chikhlia told news agency PTI, “Every time he comes back to the screen, whether it’s for TV or film, there’s going to be something that’s going to hurt people. because you’re not going to do a replica of the Ramayana that we did. (But) what really pains me is why are we constantly trying to do the Ramayana every year or two. Ramayana is not (for) entertainment value; it is something you learn from. It is a book that is passed down to us from generation to generation and that is what our sanskars (values) are.” Why she didn’t watch Adipurush Dipika Chikhlia has not watched Adipurush yet. She said that given the negative buzz around the film and her work commitments, it’s unlikely she’ll do it anytime soon. “Maybe (negative buzz around Adipurush) clouded my judgment as well. I shoot 24 hours a day, so time is a big constraint for me. So when I actually watch it, maybe I’ll be in a better framework of I want to talk about Adipurush. At this stage I have nothing to share. People come to me about it, the scenes and everything, and a lot of people from the press too, but I have no idea (the movie),” Dipika said in the same interview. On his show Doordarshan Recalling his TV show, Ramanand Sagars Ramayan, which started airing in 1987 on Doordarshanl, Dipika said the goal was never to make money. She added that people need to understand that the Ramayana is “something you worship, you worship Lord Ram and Hanuman”. Dipika added that Ram and Hanuman “are not some kind of American superhero”. She said they are people “that we look up to, they are part of our history, they are our ancestors”. Dipika further stated that all the cast of Ramayan did a good job of portraying their characters with utmost honesty, which is one of the reasons viewers love the show even today. The series starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman with late actors Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi trying out the roles of Hanuman and Ravana respectively.

