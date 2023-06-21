Wilmington actor Tr Cotten will be a dialect coach in Purlie Victorious

When former Wilmington actor Tr Cotten moved to Seattle to pursue graduate school at the University of Washington School of Drama in the mid-2010s, he had a few tough times.

A native of Clayton, Johnston County, who had never lived outside of North Carolina, Cotten struggled with homesickness, ill health, and the overwhelming workload of college. At one point, while Cotten was rehearsing for a production of August Wilson’s musical “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”, he looked at his script and saw a familiar name in its opening pages: Lou Criscuolo, who created the role of Irvin on Broadway. in 1984.

Criscuolo also ran Wilmington’s Opera House Theater Co. from its founding in 1986 until his death in 2014, and mentored Cotten when the young actor performed for the company in the early 2010s.

“Seeing his name made me push a button on my back,” Cotten said in a recent lunchtime interview at Prost in downtown Wilmington. He recalled that the notoriously gruff but affable Criscuolo “didn’t coddle me”, and that somehow gave him the strength “to face what I was no good at” and to stand up. improve.

Nearly a decade later, Cotten will follow his idol to Broadway for the revival of Ossie Davis’ comedy “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch,” which is set to begin previews Sept. 7. The 1961 play, about a black preacher trying to claim his inheritance and win back his lost church (it was later adapted into the 1970 musical “Purlie”), stars Oscar-nominated actor Tony Leslie Odom Jr. in the title role of Purlie.

Cotten will serve as an acting, voice and dialect coach for the production, and he said he might get the chance to fill in for one or two of the actors playing some of the show’s smaller roles as needed.

It’s the latest in a string of recent successes for Cotten, who graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s theater program in 2013.

“I just said, ‘Yeah, and,'” Cotten said.

Earlier this year, he served as the dialect and voice coach for two world premiere theater productions at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles: the musical “The Lonely Few” and the drama “The First Deep Deep Breath.”

In 2022, he was the dialect coach on the Emmy-nominated CBC/BET drama “The Porter,” and he’s the acting and dialect coach for the highly anticipated film “The Exorcist,” a sequel to the classic. 1973 horror movie due out in October.

And that’s just the short list.

Cotten split his time between Wilmington, where he taught an acting seminar, and Clayton, before heading to New York later that summer to prep “Purlie Victorious.”

He compares being a dialect coach to being “an acting coach on steroids”, using voice acting as a way to keep characters from becoming caricatures. What drew him to this area, he said, was that “as a southerner, I hate it when people get our sound wrong.” He is now one of the go-to dialect coaches for Southern speech models, often working on projects that explore and elevate the black experience.

He traces the roots of his career in playwriting which he studied on a diverse faculty at the University of Washington, using it to find a way “to be specific and accountable to my actors and to represent each community.”

Cotten’s big break came when he worked as a dialect coach on Regina’s Oscar-nominated 2020 film “One Night in Miami,” about a fictional encounter between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown. . His work on this film led to articles about his craft in the New York Timesand Los Angeles Times.

“Everything built from there,” Cotten said.

He still feels connected to the port city, as evidenced by his presence here this spring and summer. Last year, he returned to town to direct The Human Mortals Project at his alma mater as part of UNCW’s Lumina Festival of the Arts.

Cotten described The Human Mortals Project, which he directs at UNCW and other places, as “a collection of teacher artists who bring together the worlds of jazz, hip-hop and Shakespeare to show the stories of what it’s like to be black and brown in a Shakespearean world through the tools of popular education.”

Bringing him to Wilmington last year was part of his ongoing plan to give back, or as he calls it, “the water where you came from.”

He plans to return to Wilmington in the future, he said, but he wants to see where the upcoming projects take him first.

I’m always interested in growing and continuing to lead,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with opportunities outside of the community and gained so much knowledge to bring back to the community. .”