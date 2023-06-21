



Film and TV features From Broadway to the Big Screen: How Hollywood Treats Andrew Barth Feldman Former Evan Hansen stars in outrageous coming-of-age comedy No strong emotions.

One day you win the Jimmy Awards. The next you star in a hit Hollywood comedy opposite Jennifer Lawrence is reality for Dear Evan Hansen former Andrew Barth Feldman. His latest project is the comedy film No strong emotionswhich is due out in theaters on June 23. Feldman stars as Percy, an introverted, awkward, college-bound teenager with an eccentric set of helicopter parents (Broadway favorites Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick). When Maddie (Lawrence) finds herself in financial trouble, she responds to a Craigslist listing of Percys parents for a free car in exchange for dating their son, in a bid to give him a little boost in confidence and social skills. before he came to college. Percy is definitely antisocial. He’s afraid of the world, says Feldman. But he’s really nice. And he’s really sensitive. And he has so much to give the world, if only he could come out of his shell. Feldmans Percy is hilarious and adorable. As an audience member, you root for him, laugh with (and sometimes at) him. During an early screening, audible awws echoed through the theater during several scenes of Percys. While there are more serious themes like anti-bullying, as Percy opens up to Maddie about mean classmates in his past who helped him turn in on himself, moviegoers should be ready to laugh at No strong emotions. From wild rides to a high school party turned disaster, the film is comedic and daring. There’s a feeling of gender, do you see that? Do we both see what’s going on? Feldman said. Neither acting on Broadway nor in Hollywood inflated Feldman’s ego. I was diligent enough to maintain my gratitude and remember all the dominoes that had to fall to get here, Feldman says. And his humility is evident when Feldman talks about his career, remarkable at just 21 years old, he is exceptionally down to earth. Playbill readers may recall Feldman’s journey, from winning the 2018 Jimmy Awards to starring as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway the following year at age 16 (the first true high schooler to play the titular high schooler). Since then he has worked on projects like the TikTok Ratatouille musical, guest with High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesand the Netflix movie A Tour Guide to Love. As for next steps, Feldman says he’s pretty desperate to return to acting, hoping to land a Broadway role. At the same time, he does not specify in which medium he works. It’s not like I chose this because I wanted to go into filmmaking, says Feldman. It was really just because I cared so much about this character and I knew it was going to be the best moment of my life. It’s kind of the same guiding force that guides me to something in the theater that would guide me to something in the cinema or on television: Does it interest me? Does this strike something in my heart? For now, fans can grab No strong emotions in theaters from June 23. Spoiler alert amid all the action, you might even get a glimpse of the musical talent that brought Feldman to Broadway. I just think people are going to like it. Because why wouldn’t they? It’s so much fun. It’s like, look at my face. And imagine Jennifer Lawrence’s face next to it, Feldman jokes. There’s nothing not funny about it.

