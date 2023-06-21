Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut

By THOMAS ADAMSON

PARIS (AP) Unveiling a new chapter in its illustrious history, Louis Vuitton left an indelible mark on the men’s runways of Paris Fashion Week by creating the debut collection from musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams.

Appointed in February to fill the huge shoes left behind by the death of Virgil Abloh, Williams showed off his design prowess to the fashion world with a show that exuded confidence.

The breathtaking venue for this sartorial show was the iconic Pont Neuf in Paris. The historic bridge, typically resplendent in time-worn stone, has been transformed into a golden runway, a dramatic scene against the backdrop of the glistening Seine and under the starry Parisian sky.

The event attracted a constellation of stars in its own right. The audience was made up of music, sports and entertainment icons. Guests lining the golden cobblestones included music royalty Beyonc and Jay-Z, NBA superstar LeBron James, new brand ambassador Zendaya and global pop phenomenon Rihanna.

Williams’ first show proved to be an ambitious undertaking, blending the luxury and sophistication of high fashion with the heart-pounding energy and mainstream appeal of pop culture and entertainment. The show was more than a runway presentation; it was an immersive experience that captured the imagination of those lucky enough to witness it firsthand.

Here are some highlights from the Spring/Summer 2024 shows:

PHARRELL SPEAKS

Williams stepped into his new role as the fashion houses’ menswear designer as sunlight filled the historic halls of Louis Vuitton’s headquarters.

His appointment symbolizes more than a career change. It was a bold move on the part of the luxury brand to give the job to a musical artist and cultural influencer, and not a classically trained designer. But Pharrell says he doesn’t feel he has to prove himself.

I didn’t feel any of that because if I was competing for it and people kept telling me, no, don’t, I might have felt that. But the difference is that I was chosen, Pharrell told a select group of reporters. “So like when you’re chosen, you’re riding the wave.

The feeling of being selected by the universe, or by Louis Vuitton, carries for him the sense of destiny. But stepping into the role of designer isn’t just about fulfilling your personal destiny. Williams also feels like she’s carrying on the legacy of the late Abloh, who was Louis Vuitton’s first black creative director and a personal friend.

My nomination is a tribute, Williams said.

Black culture and the struggles black Americans have faced are a powerful driving force for Pharrell. He reflected on the culture’s unique flavor, influence and widespread appeal. I think it’s something in the sauce, he said. And people love it when they try it.

Williams pointed to the hard-earned global recognition of this cultural sauce, exemplified by the influence of the likes of LeBron James, Jay-Z, Beyonc, Prince and artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Many people lost their lives and suffered from the experiences to bring us to these positions, he noted, pointing to the painful history that fuels his desire to honor his community through his work at Louis Vuitton.

Pharrell’s love of life, moment and opportunity permeates his approach to design. LV is for Louis Vuitton, but it’s also her lover, he thought. His interpretation of the Louis Vuitton initials signifies his intention to pour love and appreciation into his work, advancing the legacy of black culture in a space where it has historically been underrepresented.

It was not for me that I gave this opportunity to tell these stories, he said.

LOUIS VUITTON SHOW

The pulse of Paris ignited when Williams unveiled an early fusion of streetwear aesthetics with traditional French house lineage. The fashion show epitomized high voltage energy, reverberating through the audience and culminating in a standing ovation for Williams.

The world-renowned musician, known for his genre-blending creativity, masterfully orchestrated the event. The parade reflected a high energy of music videos, perhaps a testament to the meteoric reach of the brand’s parent company, LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Channeling the gender-fluid appeal, Williams presented an exhaustive collection ranging from checkerboard-patterned denim to a sophisticated cream-colored evening jacket. The line, marked by photo prints of the Pont Neuf and a uniquely designed coat with a shaved monogram motif, also underscored its flair for a distinct aesthetic.

Playing on LV codes, Williams’ collaboration with American pixelist ET for a digital pattern and use of micro-embroideries by black American artist Henry Taylor added an extra dimension to his early lineup. The collection was replete with pixelated patterns across a wide array of pieces, alongside the Damier pattern that adorns the house’s bags amplified in yellow and black tones.

The grand finale was a spectacular concert by Jay-Z. The electrifying performance had the crowd on their toes, their excitement reaching a crescendo when Pharrell took the stage to join his longtime collaborator. and Rihanna, whose arrival in sync with the show’s climax was nothing short of theatrical.

As the show drew to a close, an emotional Williams emerged to bow, wiping away tears and pointing skyward in heartfelt thanks. The applause that followed was a thunderous affirmation of the musicians’ successful transition into luxury fashion.

VILLA CHANEL

After Vuitton’s bustling late-night showcase, a more subdued morning scene unfolded at Chanel headquarters. Members of the fashion press gathered, copious portions of coffee and croissants in hand, to attend a breakfast presentation of the Chanel Resort collection. Thus began the glamorous marathon that is Paris Fashion Week.

Themes from Hollywood’s Golden Age characterized designer Virginie Viards’ collection, which was first unveiled in Los Angeles. The pieces incorporated stylistic elements to allude to the 1920s and 1930s, albeit in a contemporary way.

Viard featured a long, loose coat, a staple style one might associate with art deco-era film producers. Continuing the Hollywood motif, a lace A-line mini dress drew its bleeding color palette from an LA sunset, a nod to Sunset Boulevard. Additionally, a tiered gathered skirt carried the pink and white striped pattern commonly associated with the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In a juxtaposition of eras, the Viards collection also featured a distinct 1980s influence, with the sequins and bright colors used in some designs.

The Paris resort collection encore provided an opportunity to take a closer look at the Viards Hollywood-inspired designs and details involved without the pang of a glitzy spectacle. Amid the rapid progression of fashion, the Chanel collection recalled the brand’s commitment to historical and pop culture references.

KICKING ESSENTIALS

The design duo behind Botter, Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, are known for their progressive and bold approach to fashion. The spring-summer collection they presented on Wednesday featured a series of bold and inventive interpretations of everyday elements.

Eco-friendly plastic wicker, typically found on chairs, has been cleverly reconfigured into garments. The unconventional material was particularly touching in a bright red structured vest that resembled chainmail, demonstrating Botters’ creative and offbeat reinterpretation of commonplace items.

The designs also included distinctive argyle patterns that gave a slightly historical feel, especially on the tight tops and leggings that sometimes resembled the look of a medieval peasant.

Contrasting the original designs, a delicate lavender knit waistcoat unfurled like a disintegrating flower, adding a touch of poetic elegance to a pair of baggy charcoal office trousers, a testament to Botters’ versatility.

While their designs tend to be bold and quirky, they manage to strike a balance between the surreal and the wearable, maintaining their appeal to a fashion-forward audience.