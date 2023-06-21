Ramayana’s Lakshman Speaks About Kangana Ranaut’s Portrayal Of Sita, Actor Reacts | Bollywood

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar, said he has complete confidence in actor Kangana Ranaut’s The Incarnation Sita. In a new interview, Sunil also asked people not to “disturb the culture”. Following this, Kangana took to her Instagram and reacted to her comment. Kangana’s reaction comes amid criticism of Adipurush, which is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. (Also read | Kangana Ranaut played Sita at the age of 12 in a school play) Sunil Lahri talked about Kangana Ranaut as Sita in The Incarnation Sita.

Row of Adipurush

Adipurush received heavy criticism for its dialogue, colloquialism, and visual effects. After facing backlash, Adipurush co-screenwriter Manoj Muntashir said the film crew would revise the lines. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film was released last week in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Sunil on Sita of Kangana

Speaking to Live Hindustan, Sunil Lahri said, “Mujhe Kangana ki film se puri umeed hai ki woh aesa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse us chavi mein badhotri hi hogi. Baki dusre logo ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh tips dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karen (I have full confidence in Kangana’s movie that she won’t do anything like that and whatever she does will only portray the character well. I don’t can’t comment on the others but my advice, in my experience, don’t mess with the culture).

Kangana re-shared a post about the article.

Kangana’s reaction

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kangana shared a post about the article again. Although she didn’t caption it, Kangana added a series of clasped hands emojis. She also tagged Sunil in her post.

Kangana in The Incarnation Sita

In 2021, it was announced that Kangana would try out for the lead role of Sita in The Incarnation Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai. “What was a mirage is now clarity. The dream of a godly persona never explored is now a reality. I am thrilled to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This godly journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and trust,” the director tweeted at the time. Kangana shared a screenshot of the tweet and said: Thank you for this opportunity.”