Entertainment
Ramayana’s Lakshman Speaks About Kangana Ranaut’s Portrayal Of Sita, Actor Reacts | Bollywood
Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar, said he has complete confidence in actor Kangana Ranaut’s The Incarnation Sita. In a new interview, Sunil also asked people not to “disturb the culture”. Following this, Kangana took to her Instagram and reacted to her comment. Kangana’s reaction comes amid criticism of Adipurush, which is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. (Also read | Kangana Ranaut played Sita at the age of 12 in a school play)
Row of Adipurush
Adipurush received heavy criticism for its dialogue, colloquialism, and visual effects. After facing backlash, Adipurush co-screenwriter Manoj Muntashir said the film crew would revise the lines. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film was released last week in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.
Sunil on Sita of Kangana
Speaking to Live Hindustan, Sunil Lahri said, “Mujhe Kangana ki film se puri umeed hai ki woh aesa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse us chavi mein badhotri hi hogi. Baki dusre logo ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh tips dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karen (I have full confidence in Kangana’s movie that she won’t do anything like that and whatever she does will only portray the character well. I don’t can’t comment on the others but my advice, in my experience, don’t mess with the culture).
Kangana’s reaction
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kangana shared a post about the article again. Although she didn’t caption it, Kangana added a series of clasped hands emojis. She also tagged Sunil in her post.
Kangana in The Incarnation Sita
In 2021, it was announced that Kangana would try out for the lead role of Sita in The Incarnation Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai. “What was a mirage is now clarity. The dream of a godly persona never explored is now a reality. I am thrilled to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This godly journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and trust,” the director tweeted at the time. Kangana shared a screenshot of the tweet and said: Thank you for this opportunity.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-lakshman-sunil-lahri-on-kangana-ranauts-sita-101687340838805.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ramayana’s Lakshman Speaks About Kangana Ranaut’s Portrayal Of Sita, Actor Reacts | Bollywood
- Predicts every regular season game in 2023
- Framber Valdez ends Astros’ losing streak in Cy Young fashion
- Brazil seizes world’s largest shipment of illegal shark fins | Environmental News
- Punjab Police Summons PTI Chief and Wife to JIT Today in Jinnah House Attack Case – Pakistan
- Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut
- Nest WiFi Pro Review: Google’s WiFi 6E Mesh Is More Friendly Than Others
- US News & World Report ranks Kentucky Children’s Hospital highly in cardiology, orthopedics and urology
- The View Fact-Checks Donald Trump on Alyssa Farah Griffin Claim
- Erdogan blames colonial mentality for turning the Mediterranean into a graveyard for refugees – Middle East Monitor
- Sunak had a chance to rise above Johnson’s toxic legacy and he blew it | Raphael Behr
- Happy 62nd birthday, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, a simple and inspiring leader