Which actor wants to play Osho?

“This man could hypnotize you with his voice, his words have so much depth.”



IMAGE: Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, later Osho, with his disciple Vinod Khanna. Photography: kind courtesy of Twitter

Nawazuddin Siddiquiwho played Manto and Bal Thackeray, now wants to play Osho.

“Unlike us who look at the world in the usual way, his visionary (perception) was different,” says Nawaz Rediff.com Main contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya. “I don’t think there has been a greater philosopher than Osho.”

Material things – be it a car, a house or a new suit – have never meant anything to you. But there must be something you aspire to own.

My only dream is to play different characters.

These days ek shauk chada hai (I have this burning desire) to play Osho on screen.

I’ve been reading his writings for years now and for a year and a half I started to think that if I lived this man’s life on screen it would be a great experience.

By playing Osho, I could read him more, learn more about him.

Unlike us who look at the world in the usual way of the click, its visionary (perception) was different.

At that time, I don’t think there was a greater philosopher than Osho.

You know, he also said something really deep about acting.

Share it with us…

He said to live your life as if you act, and when you act, it should look like you live the life (you live the life).

PICTURE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rohan Mehra and Shreya Dhanwanthary in Adbhut.

What a beautiful quote, it encompasses everything..,

Haan, sab kuch hai iss mein (It’s all in). I was completely floored by his words, his point of view.

This goes beyond Stanislavsky (Konstantin Stanislaviski, the Russian theater director best known for developing acting theory which is now called the Stanislavski system or the Stanislavski method).

If we even slightly change the direction of our thoughts, we can understand reality as it is, as he did.

Among your next films, there is The Mayan Band…

This is a long delayed movie. I have no idea what’s going on with that.

I’m more excited about Adbhuta supernatural thriller Heropanti director Sabir Khan, an interesting and engaging film.

Sabir has gone 360 ​​degrees and the character I play is very different from anything you’ve seen.

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Bhumi Pednekar in Speech.

A recent release of yours, directed by Sudhir Mishra Speechimpressed critics but found no takers among audiences as The history of Keralareleased the same day, became a blockbuster.

Speech had a very limited theatrical release. It would have been better if they had released straight to OTT.

Speech And The history of Kerala are two very different films in terms of perception.

As a star, you must have heard several rumors about yourself. Who speech or did the rumor hurt you the most?

They all hurt.

But you have to stay positive.

PICTURE: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bajrangi Bhaijan 2 was announced. Will we see you cover Chand Nawab?

Mujhe en bilkul nahin maloom (I don’t know). But yes, if I was offered, why not?