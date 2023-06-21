Entertainment
Which actor wants to play Osho?
“This man could hypnotize you with his voice, his words have so much depth.”
IMAGE: Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, later Osho, with his disciple Vinod Khanna. Photography: kind courtesy of Twitter
Nawazuddin Siddiquiwho played Manto and Bal Thackeray, now wants to play Osho.
“Unlike us who look at the world in the usual way, his visionary (perception) was different,” says Nawaz Rediff.com Main contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya. “I don’t think there has been a greater philosopher than Osho.”
Material things – be it a car, a house or a new suit – have never meant anything to you. But there must be something you aspire to own.
My only dream is to play different characters.
These days ek shauk chada hai (I have this burning desire) to play Osho on screen.
This man could hypnotize you with his voice, his words have so much depth.
I’ve been reading his writings for years now and for a year and a half I started to think that if I lived this man’s life on screen it would be a great experience.
By playing Osho, I could read him more, learn more about him.
Unlike us who look at the world in the usual way of the click, its visionary (perception) was different.
At that time, I don’t think there was a greater philosopher than Osho.
You know, he also said something really deep about acting.
Share it with us…
He said to live your life as if you act, and when you act, it should look like you live the life (you live the life).
PICTURE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rohan Mehra and Shreya Dhanwanthary in Adbhut.
What a beautiful quote, it encompasses everything..,
Haan, sab kuch hai iss mein (It’s all in). I was completely floored by his words, his point of view.
This goes beyond Stanislavsky (Konstantin Stanislaviski, the Russian theater director best known for developing acting theory which is now called the Stanislavski system or the Stanislavski method).
If we even slightly change the direction of our thoughts, we can understand reality as it is, as he did.
Among your next films, there is The Mayan Band…
This is a long delayed movie. I have no idea what’s going on with that.
I’m more excited about Adbhuta supernatural thriller Heropanti director Sabir Khan, an interesting and engaging film.
Sabir has gone 360 degrees and the character I play is very different from anything you’ve seen.
IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Bhumi Pednekar in Speech.
A recent release of yours, directed by Sudhir Mishra Speechimpressed critics but found no takers among audiences as The history of Keralareleased the same day, became a blockbuster.
Speech had a very limited theatrical release. It would have been better if they had released straight to OTT.
Speech And The history of Kerala are two very different films in terms of perception.
As a star, you must have heard several rumors about yourself. Who speech or did the rumor hurt you the most?
They all hurt.
But you have to stay positive.
PICTURE: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Bajrangi Bhaijan 2 was announced. Will we see you cover Chand Nawab?
Mujhe en bilkul nahin maloom (I don’t know). But yes, if I was offered, why not?
|
Sources
2/ https://m.rediff.com/movies/report/which-actor-wants-to-play-osho/20230621.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Insights from the 2023 Türkiye earthquake sequence
- Let’s stop carelessly comparing Donald Trump to Eugene Debs
- Americas lavish red carpet for Modi
- Which actor wants to play Osho?
- Agritech Startup N-Drip Announces $44M Series C in Irrigation Innovation
- The world is not on pace to meet the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals
- Ramayana’s Lakshman Speaks About Kangana Ranaut’s Portrayal Of Sita, Actor Reacts | Bollywood
- Predicts every regular season game in 2023
- Framber Valdez ends Astros’ losing streak in Cy Young fashion
- Brazil seizes world’s largest shipment of illegal shark fins | Environmental News
- Punjab Police Summons PTI Chief and Wife to JIT Today in Jinnah House Attack Case – Pakistan
- Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut