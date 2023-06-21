Here’s why World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was appreciated in the first quarter





Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment adviser, has released its Q1 2023 Small Cap Equity Strategy Letter to Investors. A copy of it can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned 0.97% net of fees (1.10% gross of fees), behind the 2.74% total return of the Russell 2000 indices. to underperform during the quarter, while allocation effects contributed positively. Additionally, you can check out the fund’s top 5 holdings for its top picks in 2023. Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy highlighted stocks such as World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the First Quarter 2023 Letter to Investors. Stamford, Connecticut-based World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is a media and entertainment company. On June 20, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock closed at $101.01 per share. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s one-month return was -1.10%, and its shares have gained 67.48% of their value over the past 52 weeks. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a market cap of $7.525 billion. Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy made the following comment about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) in its Q1 2023 letter to investors: “World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), a media and entertainment company that operates, promotes, markets and licenses live wrestling events around the world, popular amid heightened investor sentiment regarding the upcoming television rights renewal cycle of the company and growing expectations that the company would be sold to a strategic partner. Buyer. We maintain our position ahead of the company’s planned business combination with Endeavor Group, a global sports and entertainment company and owner of UFC, which was announced shortly after the end of the quarter. » struggle joe-hernandez-OebdsI0Q4F0-unsplash World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is not on our list of 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 42 hedge fund portfolios held World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) at the end of Q1 2023, up from 32 in the prior quarter. The story continues We discussed World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in another article and shared the list of the best entertainment stocks to buy in 2023. Additionally, please see our Letters to Hedge Fund Investors Q1 2023 page for more letters from hedge fund investors and other leading investors. Suggested items: Disclosure: none. This article originally appeared on Insider Monkey.

