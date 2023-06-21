Arrowverse Actor Breaks Silence Over His Flash Movie Cameo Confusion





It was apparently shown in the flash that Teddy Sears’ Jay Garrick appeared as one of many cameos, but the former Arrowverse actor cleared up the confusion for fans. weeks before the flash released in theaters, online leaks spoiled the fact that Teddy Sears would supposedly make an appearance as Jay Garrick, confusing fans, especially those of the flash TV shows. On the show, Sears did not play Garrick, but Hunter Zolomon, aka Zoom, impersonating Garrick. From the flash hit theaters, fans became more convinced it was Teddy Sears playing Jay Garrick, which only further annoyed fans about Grant Gustin’s exclusion from the film. Teddy Sears denies cameo in The Flash Film CC In an interview with TVLineTeddy Sears has denied any involvement with the flash and said that the Golden Age speedster that appeared in the Chronobowl wasn’t him. Although, when shown a screenshot of the cameo by TVline, he admitted, “I mean, it looks like my likeness.” The cameo not only confused fans, but also Sears, because “People kept saying [him] This [he] was in the new Flash movie,” although “Sleep deprived with newborn at home:” “I mean, I’m sleep deprived with a newborn at home, so my memory East a little hazy. But I’m pretty sure I would have remembered shooting a great DC Studios movie.” “Unfortunately, I’m not in it” Sears added and winked thanks to TVline for helping clear up any confusion, “Thanks for confirming!” Additionally, TVLine confirmed to its sources that the cameo was only meant to be a “generic Golden Age Flash depiction” and do not represent any particular actor. The cameo would also have been performed by “no actor of note.” The fault of our cameos It’s a little worrying that even Sears was convinced that the cameo “looks like [his] resemblance” and that there is “no actor of notoriety” attached to the cameo. This led fans to assume that he was created entirely in CGI. However, all of the other Chronobowl cameos were based on at least one actor, living or dead, so who exactly is this Golden Age Flash based on? It’s possible that, perhaps unwittingly, the VFX house responsible for this Golden Age superhero based its appearance on Teddy Sears. It wouldn’t be the first time a studio has used an actor’s likeness without permission; such was the case for Crispin Glover In Back to the Future II. The cameo and Sears look remarkably similar, but fans won’t know for sure until the film is available digitally to compare. the flash is currently playing in theaters.

