The Bollywood Remix Machine Produces Another Pasoori Classic





All hell broke loose after news circulated on social media that famed Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala is set to create a remake of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s global sensation Pasoori for his next film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha”, with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. . Pakistani fans were not happy to hear the news and hoped the song would remain intact as they expressed their displeasure on social media. However, this is not the first time that Bollywood has been accused of copying or inspired its music from Pakistan. Bollywood’s obsession with Pakistani music: Over the years we have seen several cases where Bollywood has been accused of copying Pakistani music. This has repeatedly sparked discontent and left a bad taste among Pakistanis who own their songs and art due to their soulful rendition and innovative compositions. But why is this such a bad thing? When Indian filmmakers reproduce Pakistani songs, they take away the recognition that Pakistanis deserve, and this leads to the exploitation of artists and producers who put their heart and soul into creating a song. Furthermore, it also results in Pakistan getting less international recognition for its work and hindering the chances of talented musicians to find their way to global platforms, which not only opens up new opportunities for them, but also translates by a better image of the country. . Examples of Bollywood Songs Inspired by Pakistani Music Over the years, several popular Bollywood songs are a remake of Pakistani songs. Prior to Pasoori, there were claims that Abrar-ul-Haqs Nach Punjaban was copied into an Indian song. However, the song Punjaabban from the film JugJugg Jeeyo by Karan Johar has been reproduced legally. A relevant example here may be Disco Deewane which was sung by the brother-sister duo of Nazia and Zoheb Hassan. The song was changed to The Disco Song used in another Karan Johars film, Student of the Year. Is it the similarities in culture and art that lead to inspiration: It is imperative to note here that the two countries share a history and cultural ties and hence the musical traditions are intertwined. While it is not uncommon for artists to take inspiration from elsewhere and draw inspiration from it to create something new, the problem arises when the deserved recognition is not granted. Moreover, in the past, there have been several instances where Indians and Pakistanis have collaborated for various projects together. Not only did the artists from both countries visit their neighboring country, but they also played a vital role in advancing the art and entertainment industry of their neighbors following several fruitful collaborations and exchanges. of ideas. The way forward for Pasoori and beyond: The bottom line is that when an artist gets inspired or decides to redo a work of art, they first make sure they take the intellectual rights of the original creator and give due credit. Finally, it is undeniable that the two countries share strong ties due to their common history. The ideal is to foster good relationships and encourage collaboration between artists. We hope that such integrations will continue, as long as they are legal and foster good relations.

