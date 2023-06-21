Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial scheduled for August

NEW YORK Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial on August 3, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday, throwing him into real-life court drama as his idle Hollywood career hangs in the balance.

The major accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, punched her and cut her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, knocking her backwards, in a March showdown in New York. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor head and neck injuries, police said.

The Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said on Tuesday she provided prosecutors with video evidence showing the accuser attacked her client, not the other way around. The woman was not named in court records.

Majors had been a rising Hollywood star with major roles in recent hits like Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But following his arrest, the US military pulled TV ads featuring Majors, saying it was deeply concerned about the allegations. Last month, Disney delayed Majors’ next Marvel movie Avengers: Kang Dynasty from May 2025 to May 2026. It’s also set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Judge Rachel Pauley wished the actor luck as she plans his trial. Yes, maam, said Majors, standing with his attorneys in front of Pauley’s bench in Manhattan Domestic Violence Court.

Majors, 33, is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Tuesday’s hearing was his first court appearance since just after his March 25 arrest in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. He appeared via video at a hearing last month where prosecutors said they were revising the assault charge to reflect the accusers’ views. A police account was used in the original version.

Before his case was called on Tuesday, Majors watched from the courtroom gallery with his attorneys and girlfriend Meagan Good, who stars in the Shazam! movies, as two men in unrelated cases have had their domestic violence charges dismissed.

Chaudhry urged the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to do the same for Majors and instead indict his 30-year-old accuser, holding her accountable for her crimes. Instead of a ruling, Chaudhry called for Majors’ case to be tried as soon as possible.

Chaudhry said she provided prosecutors with compelling evidence of Majors’ innocence, including video showing the woman assaulting the actor and Majors running away from her.

We have also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of her torn clothes as a direct result of (the woman’s) violent actions, Chaudhry said.

She also accused police and prosecutors of racial bias against Majors, who is black. She said a white police officer got in Majors’ face and taunted him when he tried to show the officer the injuries he had caused to the woman.

Before scheduling Majors’ trial, the judge issued a sealed ruling that prompted Chaudhry to withdraw court documents filed to challenge the case. Pauley provided copies of his decision to Majors’ attorneys and prosecutors, but did not discuss any details in open court.

Majors, who plays the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel movies, carried his personal Bible and a poetry journal to court. He smiled occasionally, but said nothing other than his brief exchange with the judge, which lasted three minutes.

Majors must continue to abide by a protective order barring him from contact with his accuser. A warrant for his arrest could be issued for him if he does not appear by his trial date, the judge said.

