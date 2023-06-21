RAD brings NFTs to Hollywood, restoring ownership to creators and consumers

BSV blockchain-based companies like RAD are using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to make inroads into Hollywood while waking up those who have been tricked into giving up ownership of their digital content.

On day one of the London Blockchain Conference 2023, moderator Lucy Hedges hosted a panel discussion on fueling a new world of streaming with NFTs and BSV Blockchain. Joining the hedges wereRadio NFTVs co-founder/CEO Tony Mugavero, chief marketing officer Brooklyn Earick, andProxima MediaCEORyan Kavanaugha renowned Hollywood figure with a long list of production credits.

Rad started as an immersive streaming platform for virtual reality, then pivoted to more traditional video content, eventually establishing a home on over 500 million digital devices across various platforms. Rad merged with premium movie streaming service ROW8 last December to expand its product offering and further integrate Hollywood films with BSV blockchain, NFT and Web3 technology.

Hedges started the panel by wondering how NFTs could transform the traditional film and digital streaming industries. Kavanaugh warned that Hollywood lives between fear and greed, meaning no studio wants to be the first to dip their toes into an unknown pool, but as soon as someone demonstrates a provable/profitable use case , others rush to enjoy the same benefits.

Kavanaugh cited his 2010 decision to strike a streaming deal with Netflix, back when the company was still primarily known for its DVD mail-order service. Kavanaugh received a lot of flak for making this deal, but by 2014 every major studio had signed something similar.

Rad has been in talks with studios for years, and Earick said the easiest way to curb the burgeoning interest in new technology is to shove it down people’s throats, which he said much of the blockchain industry likes to do. Much better to ensure that new technologies work seamlessly on the back-end and that it’s easy for people to use those technologies without having to dig through the weeds. In the case of consumers, without even realizing that they are using it.

Mugavero echoed that preference for abstracting much of that complexity away from people. Mugavero saw creators’ eyes widen when the words blockchain or NFT are mentioned. It’s when people see the power of blockchain in terms of transparency and immediacy that their interest is really piqued.

Mugavero said another advantage emphasizes the low cost of transactions on the BSV blockchain. Rad started its NFT journey on the Ethereum blockchain, but its notoriously high fees led the company to search for more profitable alternatives. Mugavero said no NFT project would achieve mass adoption by creators unless it was quick, easy and cheap to use.

Audit, Forrest, audit!

Drawing on his own experience, Kavanaugh said, “The most inefficient part of Hollywood is accounting, royalties and residuals. There may be 300 people in the profit cascade of a movie/TV production, but they’re often forced to wait years to check the books of a major studio to make sure they’ve received everything. which is due to them. (Even then, like the infamous story ofForrest Gumps non-profitabilityillustrious, they are not guaranteed a true accounting of who owed what.)

In contrast, a blockchain-based smart contract detailing how each of those 300 people should be compensated can be executed in real time, with no middleman, no possibility of manipulation, with transactions visible as they occur. Mugavero agreed, saying that on-chain smart contracts mean that when you put money into them, everyone gets paid appropriately.

Kavanaugh thinks the studios recognize that blockchain technology removes many friction points, such as debt collectors, lawyers, accounting firms and auditors. Either way, he predicts that studios will continue to resist blockchain adoption for some time to come, due to their perpetual fear of losing control.

Kavanaugh pointed to labor groups like the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild, as well as the agents representing this talent, as key drivers pushing for more fair and transparent arrangements. Studios will eventually be forced to acquiesce because unions control talent.

Game on

That said, Kavanaugh suggested that guilds may have to promote this change as a transparent financial system rather than referring directly to NFTs. Just the word NFT just doesn’t sell, due to the oversaturation of BS NFT. I think he will come back but the word NFT won’t.

Kavanaugh laments that anyone who had fame or the ability to gain fame just stuck their name on something, called it an NFT, and sold it. Many people feel very burned. Far better to just call it a digital collectible, which is really what an NFT is meant to be.

Referring to his 7-year-old son, Kavanaugh said: “When he asks for his allowance, he doesn’t want any money. He wants it inRoblox so he can buy a new costume for his character or a bigger weapon or car. For this generation, digital collectibles are just as important as physical collectibles. Gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Minecraft have a huge leap forward. I don’t think people realize these companies are NFT companies.

Fun for kids of all ages

As for the somewhat older demographics, Mugavero recalled that in the good old days, consumers who bought a DVDpossesses this DVD. They weren’t worried about a company coming in and taking it away from them, like how Netflix can arbitrarily remove a movie or TV show from their platform the moment you enter it.

Mugavero thinks the advent of streaming has led us to own nothing. You don’t own your music, your movies, your TV shows. The rise of NFT technology reflects a movement, an opportunity to reclaim this ownership while establishing a direct connection from fan to creators.

The accumulation of a collection of entertainment products whose ownership is registered on the channel forever gives consumers other rights, including loaning movies to friends or reselling them. In the event of resale, the NFT smart contract can ensure that royalties are paid to creators instantly, without the need for intermediaries to take a stake.

Mugavero also suggested that someone with visible proof on the blockchain of having purchased a dozen Disney DVDs could also benefit from the ability for Disney to see that history. When you go to Disney World and show them your wallet, they say, hey, you’re a super fan, here’s the Fast Pass, Disney Bucks.

go shirts

Kavanaugh offered additional insight into how Hollywood is adapting to this brave new world of blockchain via its promotion planHouse of skills,a dark satire of social media and influencer culture that recently wrapped filming and is targeting a February 2024 release.

The film will be promoted in part by releasing limited-edition sweatshirts with microchips embedded in the material. These shirts will be promoted by some ofHouse of skillss on-screen artists, including the rapper50 centsand mega-influencerBryce Room. Consumers who purchase the shirts can scan the chip in their phone and will be the only recipients of the new content when it is released.

In addition to serving as a movie or pay-per-view ticket, the jersey will give you access to exclusive opportunities, like the chance to win lunch with 50 Cent or an invite to the movie premiere. All of these things are basically an NFT but didn’t call it an NFT. Give them a physical good with what Kavanaugh calls an NFC (for chip).

This NFC strategy is partly due to the toxic reaction that the word NFT can invoke in celebrities, especially after US regulators began to scrutinize digital asset promotions more closely. Agents and managers tell their clients to run away, not to walk.

House of skills was self-funded, with Kavanaugh deliberately deciding to avoid studio involvement in order to use the film as a test case of what happens when you use available digital assets. Buy the t-shirt, and as soon as the movie becomes available, it will appear on your phone, saying Go to RAD and use this code and you’ve already purchased the movie.

Kavanaugh notes that 50 Cent has 50 million social media followers, while each of Halls Snapchat posts gets 180 million views and a 70% engagement rate. Even if only 3-4% of those views result in a shirt/ticket sale, the savings over traditional marketing costs will bring studios to tears.

Kavanaugh isn’t sure ifHouse of skillswill be the catalyst for this type of promotional model, but it will certainly open people’s eyes to the fact that it works.

Watch: NFTV unites entertainment and blockchain

