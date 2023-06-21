Dick Van Dyke’s entertainment career began in a WWII latrine

Versatile actor, singer and performer Dick Van Dyke turns 98 in 2023, and at this point it’s hard to imagine anything he hasn’t done. We most likely remember him for his comedic roles in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Mary Poppins,” or his dramatic turns in “Diagnosis: Murder” and “Mary Poppins(he also plays the old banker).

But he is also rapped with the drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, created infographics for television and consulted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His career spans more years than most of us have been (76+). It all started with an audition in the latrines of an army airfield in Texas.

Van Dyke was never ashamed to admit that cowardice led to his entertainment career. He even says he wasn’t really a soldier in his 2011 book, “My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business: A Memoir,” where he talks about how his career in the Air Force led to his life as an artist.

World War II began when he was just a teenager in Danville, Illinois. When he was in high school, he began filling in for drafted disc jockeys at local CBS affiliate WDAN. He was only 17 in March 1942 when he joined the US Army Air Forces. The thought of being drafted into the army and charging across the front lines filled him with dread.

“Anything but that,” he wrote.

He traveled to the nearest Air Force installation and began taking IQ tests and physical exams with the goal of becoming a fighter pilot. He was almost perfectly fit for the job, but there was just one problem: At 6’1″ and 135 pounds, he was too skinny. He would take the test two more times before he was accepted.

In an almost comical twist, he actually lost weight on his second attempt. He was so worried about being sent to the front that his profuse sweating made him weigh down. Before his third and final attempt, he ate six bananas and drank as much water as he could before the weigh-in. He barely passed.

Van Dyke left high school for the Air Force so quickly that he did not graduate or graduate. After basic training in Wichita Falls, Kansas, he was sent to Toledo, Ohio for pilot training.

“I saw myself as a fighter pilot,” Van Dyke wrote. “Which made no sense, given my severe combat allergy. This turned out to be a moot point. The closest I got to my pilot’s wings was when the other trainees and I maintained the planes.”

While the young soldier got perfect marks on his physics, math, and aeronautics tests, he failed every army-related test he took. One day their commander called them together in a classroom and told them that the air force was about to make a major push against Japan.

“Some of you will be sent overseas as tail gunners,” the commander said. “Others of you will be affected based on your abilities.”

Van Dyke started singing and dancing on the spot. His special abilities earned him a posting to Special Services at Majors Army Airfield in Sherman, Texas. There he built and painted sets, staged plays, and performed sketch-filled variety shows. He even had a little booth in the dining room, where he played records and read the news.

“Going into Special Services was the best thing that could have happened to me — and the Air Force,” Van Dyke wrote.

One day he noticed an announcement on the base bulletin board. The grassroots radio station needed a new announcer for its daily entertainment show, “Flight Time.” He registered on the spot. A few days later he was in line at the latrine when a guy came in and asked if he was Van Dyke.

When Van Dyke confirmed he was, the man got into the bathroom next to him, handed him a piece of paper and told him to read it. Van Dyke did as he was told. It turned out to be his audition for “Flight Time,” and Van Dyke got the job. He played music, read the news and shared information about the war.

Dick Van Dyke in a 1959 publicity photo by advertising agency Young & Rubicam.

For the most part, Van Dyke admits he wasn’t cut out for life in the Air Force. He was good at close range exercises and obstacle courses, but bad at anything that didn’t involve speed or agility. He lacked discipline. His uniforms were rarely clean. He also hated flying.

When the war ended, he returned home to Danville and resumed his old job at WDAN. He knew he wanted to break into television. In 1954, he was doing a comedy show at WDSU in New Orleans, his first televised gig. His notes caught the eye of a former Air Force pal who worked at CBS in New York.

It turned out that the man who approached him in the base latrine in Texas was Byron Paul, who would become a cameraman-turned-director at CBS. At Paul’s suggestion, CBS flew Van Dyke to New York to audition. This time the audition was in a theater and it would lead to Van Dyke’s big break: a seven-year contract with CBS.

