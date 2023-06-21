Paxton Whitehead: Paxton Whitehead, beloved actor known for his role in ‘Friends’, dies at 85





Paxton Whitehead, a distinguished actor recognized for his portrayal of Mr. Waltham in a memorable episode of the hit ABC sitcom “Friends,” died June 16, 2023, at the age of 85. Although the cause of his death remains unknown, Whitehead’s son Charles revealed that his father was hospitalized in Arlington, Virginia. In a heartfelt Facebook tribute, co-executive producer and head writer Al Roker Entertainment paid tribute to Whitehead, sharing a photo of the actor and highlighting his acclaimed portrayal of Sherlock Holmes on stage. The producer fondly recalls witnessing Whitehead’s outstanding performance in the 1978 Broadway production of “The Crucifier of Blood.” Writer and performer Joshua Ellis described Whitehead as a “gentleman and a charming man”, praising his versatility and remarking on his captivating stage presence. Ellis specifically mentioned Whitehead’s performance in “Habeas Corpus,” noting the actor’s ability to bring depth to even the smallest of roles. “He had a bit of a small role, but halfway through the run he replaced Donald Sinden as the lead. Paxton was good but not delightful like Donald. In the small role, he played a man undergoing a rectal exam. In the later role, he was the doctor doing the digital rectal exam. That makes all the difference. The official Shaw Festival Theater page expressed its gratitude to Paxton Whitehead for his significant contributions to the history and success of the Shaw Festival. Whitehead’s career spanned a wide range of roles, but he gained wide recognition for his portrayal of Mr. Waltham on an episode of the beloved ABC sitcom, “Friends.” The character made her first appearance in episode 13 of the fourth season, titled “The One With Rachel’s Crush”. According to the episode synopsis, Rachel hatched a plan to woo an attractive client, while Chandler’s jealousy caused complications in her relationship. Meanwhile, Monica and Rachel lost a bet and had to swap apartments with Chandler and Joey. Whitehead’s character served as Rachel’s second boss in the Personal Shopping department. He made four appearances on the show, his first appearance coinciding with Rachel’s decision to quit her job, but eventually changed his mind after meeting Joshua as a client. He notably compliments Rachel’s appearance and is seen admiring Joshua, who is dressed up and smiling. Whitehead’s name is mentioned in two additional episodes, titled “The One With All The Haste” and “The One With Mac And CHEESE” “Friends” aired for 10 seasons from September 22, 1994 to May 6, 2004, comprising a total of 236 episodes. The show was widely praised and garnered a record number of viewers for its final episode. It also spawned a spin-off series titled “Joey” and a highly anticipated reunion special, “Friends: The Reunion,” which premiered on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. Prior to his television success, Paxton Whitehead embarked on a distinguished stage career, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958. He garnered acclaim for his performances in such notable plays as ‘The Affair’, ‘Beyond the Fringe “, “The Apple Cart,” “The Philanderer,” and others. While also taking on minor roles in movies and TV shows like “Ellen,” “The Drew Carey Show” and “Mad About You,” Whitehead served as director of the Shaw Festival and played a crucial role in establishing of the state-of-the-art Festival Theatre, which seats 869 people. Paxton Whitehead is survived by his wife Katherine Jane Robertson, as well as his son Charles and daughter Alex. FAQs Q1: Who was Paxton Whitehead in Friends?

On the sitcom “Friends”, he played Mr. Waltham, Bloomingdale’s boss to Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green; her television guest roles included stints on “The Drew Carey Show”, “The West Wing”, “Desperate Housewives”, “Mad About You”, and “Frasier”. Q2: Who played Bernard in the West Wing?

Paxton Whitehead

“The West Wing” Nol (2000 TV episode) – Paxton Whitehead as Bernard Thatch.

Disclaimer Statement: This content is authored by a third party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that any information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/paxton-whitehead-beloved-actor-known-for-role-in-friends-dies-at-85/articleshow/101162081.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos