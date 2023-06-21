Kareena Kapoor Khan vs. Rani Mukerji: How Bollywood actors Fardeen Khan, Uday Chopra and Arjun Rampal rated Bebos as* back then and were stuck on it





Karan Johar and his show Koffee with Karan is a Pandora’s box. You open it and voila – all the sins committed by Bollywood stars are right there. The b*tchings, the gossips, the calls, the digs, the subtle hints, the credits, the makeovers, anything you can think of, just search for a KWK incident and the unthinkable would have been said and done about it couch infamous! In this throwback story, we take you back to when Bollywood and its leading men seemed to have been obsessed with Kareena Kapoor*’s ass. Kareena and Rani Mukerji appeared on the show together, where the ladies and their sexual appeals clashed. Bollywood men of that era Arjun Rampal, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Uday Chopra and Riteish Deshmukh rated their sexual attractiveness but what caught everyone’s attention was how far Fardeen and Uday couldn’t seem to move on Kareena Kapoor Khan like *in the video. Scroll down to find out who won this battle. The video shared on a Reddit community, KareenaTheGoddess, shows Fardeen Khan calling her a devastating beauty. He added: “I find Kareena much sexier, she has a nice ass.” Uday Chopra echoed the exact sentiment, saying, “I think Kareena is sexier because she’s become awesome.” Arjun Rampal maintained a diplomatic balance there by calling Kareena sexy and giving Rani a consolation prize for her beauty. However, we want to go back to Fardeen Khan, because he had a lot more to say. The actor said, “Rani, you want to cuddle and take home to meet your mom while Bebo is the one you take to the Maldives.” He concluded his ranking with a message of consolation to the black actress: “Rani, you have a nice ass* too but I think Bebo’s is just cuter.” All the men rated Kareena Kapoor Khan above 9 on the s*x call meter, while Rani settled for an 8 mostly. Netizens called out Karan Johar’s show for the audacity to hold this competition and being cool about it. One user wrote, “This kind of crap that only Johar’s uncle can come up with and still thinks it’s the coolest thing ever.” One user called out the segment s*xist and said actresses have to put up with it. The comment read, “What could Kareena and Rani do? Kareena’s career has already suffered after saying no to kal ho na ho. This segment was pretty s*xist. Some users trolled the irony that Uday Chopra and Riteish rate s*x calls! One comment read: “LOL Uday Chopra, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh etc comment on call s*x.” Another comment pointed out, “How demeaning to rate women and earn points. By comparison, the actors aren’t even on the same level as them. While another user shared how it wouldn’t have been tolerated today saying, “All those actors would be canceled today for saying that.” Another user said, “Casual misogyny isn’t funny.” You can watch the video and read the full thread here. The actors talk about Kareena’s ass and her sex appeal

