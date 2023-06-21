A&E Twin Cities Pride Guide – The Minnesota Daily





Although June is slipping by, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate Pride.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to showing your pride. Whether you like the lively environment of drag shows or prefer something more low-key like a lakeside jazz concert, Twin Cities makes it easy to introduce yourself to the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, US News & World Report placed Minneapolis and St. Paul in their Top 21 cities to celebrate Pride in 2023. Here’s the list of A&E events to check out before Pride Month ends. Pride Panel: Cultivating Connections Through Queer Art and Performance (June 22) Get inspired and learn from queer creations at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. In this roundtable, audiences will learn about the unique practices of local interdisciplinary writers, performers, photographers, and other artists to hear how their art connects to LGBTQ+ identity. The event is hosted by Juleana Enright, a queer Indigenous artist, and will feature Kehayr Brown-Ransaw, Trista Marie McGovern and Julia Starr. Learn more here. Pride Drag Brunch at CRAVE (June 24) With a variety of themed events such as the 90s Taylor Swift or Dolly Parton Drag Brunch has become a popular way for LGBTQ+ artists to show up and have a good time doing it. This Pride weekend, order delicious food and dance with drag queens Lady Cassadine, Priscilla Es Yuicy and Frozaen Pisss on the rooftop of CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar. You can find out more or take tickets here. Twin Cities Pride Festival (June 23-25) Apply sunscreen and celebrate Pride at Loring Park. The 51st annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will feature three days of local LGBTQ+ vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and live entertainment. After two years of reduced operations, the festival is back in full swing in 2022. Take a look at the vendors and plan your weekend here. Pride Celebration and Clearance Sale at The Irreverent Bookworm (June 24-25) Calling all low budget bookworms! The Irreverent Bookworm, a gay-owned bookstore, is hosting a giant clearance sale for Pride Weekend. According their Instagram, there will be thousands of books on sale for $1 or less. Also, keep an eye out for announcements about special products and giveaways. Visit the Irreverent Bookworm website here. Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March 2023 Honoring Ashley Rukes (June 25) Do you miss the simple, childlike joy of watching the parade? Take a seat on Avenue Hennepin and watch LGBTQ+, BIPOC and allied groups share their pride. This annual march honors Ashley Rukes, former director of the Twin Cities Pride Parade, and begins at 11 a.m. Access is free. See the parade program here.

