



The search for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared five months ago while hiking in Southern California, will continue in a limited capacity, authorities said Monday after further attempts over the weekend -end did nothing. Saturday’s search included more than 80 volunteers, deputies and search and rescue personnel, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department written in his ad this week. Their efforts were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, he added, while Tweeter footage of helicopters taking off to find Sands. The sheriff’s department conducted eight separate searches to locate the English actor this year, but all came up empty-handed, the statement said. After more than 500 total hours of research, the sheriff’s department said its efforts are now down to size. The missing person case for Sands, however, remains active. The Room With a View star was first reported missing in January, but bad weather hampered search efforts in the following months. Monday’s statement noted that parts of the Mount Baldy area, where the 65-year-old disappeared, are still covered in more than 10 feet of ice and snow. Sands disappeared while hiking in the Mount Baldy area of ​​Southern California (pictured in the background). MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise/Getty Images The Department promised in February to close to members of the Sands family, who previously thanked the heroic search teams. He hasn’t been declared missing yet, presumed dead, but I know in my heart he’s gone, brother Nick Sands says Englands Craven Herald & Pioneer newspaper shortly after the actors disappeared. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong. Best friend and frequent collaborator John Malkovich described Julian Sands as an experienced hiker who enjoyed solo expeditions. I guess the particular conditions on the ground that day on Mount Baldy must have led to some kind of catastrophic and immediate error that was irreversible, Malkovich told the Guardian in February. But he knew what the conditions were, and that’s what he liked to do. He found great solace in the solitude of this. Search for teams conducted more than a dozen rescue missions last winter to help various hikers on and around Mount Baldy, the sheriffs department announced in January. One fell 50ft and survived, while another mother-of-four fell 500ft just before Sands went missing, according to KCAL News in Los Angeles. The sheriff’s department has since worked with lawmakers on developing a rigorous permitting process for hiking in the area. Monday’s statement urged anyone with potentially useful information about Sands to call Detective B. Meelker at (909) 356-6710.

