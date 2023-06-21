Thousands of people attend the WGA rally on Wednesday

With the Writers Guild of America strike now in its eighth week and no end in sight, thousands of union members and supporters marched from Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax District to a multi-union rally scheduled for Wednesday, carrying signs and seeking to drum up support for strikers.

Representatives from WGA West, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Directors Guild of America and the Teamsters, among others, gathered at the park around 10 a.m., then left for the rally scheduled for noon on the large lawn of La Brea Tar Fosses.

The WGA website presented the event as a “fight for a fair share of the wealth we create for the studios”.

Picketing continues to be an almost daily feature outside of all major Los Angeles-area studios, albeit with diminishing media attention. Wednesday’s big rally is the second multi-union event the WGA has participated in since the walkout began, following a similar event in downtown Los Angeles on May 26.

The nearly 20,000 WGA members walked off the job on May 2 – shutting down many scripted productions and also leaving thousands of other behind-the-scenes workers without a livelihood.

On June 4, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, reached a three-year tentative deal with the Directors Guild of America – and on June 7, AMPTP entered into contract talks with SAG- AFTRA, which represents actors.

But there has been no news of talks between the WGA and AMPTP.

The WGA is pushing for improvements on a variety of fronts, including higher residual compensation for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard fee regardless of a show’s success.

The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increased foreign streaming residuals, and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any material. literary.

The AMPTP pushed back on some of the WGA’s demands, particularly around its calls for mandatory staffing and job guarantees on programs.

“These proposals require studios to staff a show with a certain number of writers who will be hired for a set period of time that may not align with the creative process,” according to the alliance. “If the writing is to be done, writers are hired, but these proposals require the employment of writers whether they are needed for the creative process or not. While the WGA has argued that the proposal is necessary to ‘preserve(e) ‘place’ writers, this is really a hiring quota inconsistent with the creative nature of our industry.”

The AMPTP also pushed back against the WGA’s demands for streaming residuals, saying the guild’s offer would raise rates by 200%.

The use of artificial intelligence has also become a major topic.

The WGA says it wants a ban on the use of AI and argues that the AMPTP has refused to even negotiate the issue. AMPTP said the issue raises “significant creative and legal questions” and requires “much more discussion, which we are committed to doing.”

The agreement reached between the AMPTP and the DGA provides for a salary increase of 12.5% ​​over three years, as well as a “substantial” increase in residuals for streaming content, including a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms and the mutual confirmation that artificial intelligence is not a person and cannot replace the functions performed by the members of the DGA.

The deal came after less than a month of negotiations, before the guild’s current contract expired on June 30.

The last WGA strike lasted from November 2007 to February 2008. Industry experts have estimated that a 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.