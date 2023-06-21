Entertainment
Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood Debut: My Heart Is Soaring With Pride | Bollywood
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to daughter-actress Alia Bhatt making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. In a new interview, Mahesh said he’s proud that Alia is part of a project with actors such as Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. He also recalled an incident when he asked Alia what Hollywood had that Bollywood lacked. Mahesh Bhatt said Alia’s answer was “money”. (Aso Read | Alia Bhatt addresses reactions to her short screen stint in Heart of Stone trailer)
Alia’s role in Heart of Stone
In Heart of Stone, Alia plays an antagonist who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes. The spy thriller is set to premiere August 11 on Netflix. The first trailer for Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, was unveiled at the Tudum event in Brazil.
Mahesh on Alia
Speaking to The Times of India, Mahesh said: “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing alongside the who’s who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Standing there without being pygmy by the idea that it’s Hollywood, today’s youngster doesn’t feel disrespected or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.”
He also added: “I remember asking him once, ‘What do they have that we don’t have? And his direct response was “Money”. She said it with great humility. do things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have everything. I think trust is very important for the nation.
Find out more about Heart of Stone
According to Netflix, the film is headlined by Gal Gadot’s Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech in an elite MI6 unit led by Senior Agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). Heart of Stone is executive produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gal and Jaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave banner. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
