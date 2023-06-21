Entertainment
International Yoga Day: Bollywood fitness queens Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty share asana videos
Over the past few decades, yoga has transcended geographical boundaries and become a global phenomenon. On International Yoga Day, celebrated every year on June 21, people from all corners of the globe come together to embrace this age-old practice that nurtures both body and mind. Many Indian celebrities also joined in the celebrations and shared photos and videos of themselves doing various asanas, a physical posture practiced in yoga. Yoga asanas involve various movements, stretches, and positions that aim to promote strength, flexibility, balance, and relaxation. Among the celebrities were Bollywood fitness queens Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty.
Malaika Arora
To commemorate the occasion, Malaika Arora shared a video, showcasing her dedicated practice of yoga in various settings. From serene parks to the comfort of her studio and the solace of her own home, Malaika moves through various yoga poses. “That’s my view. What’s yours? Happy International Yoga Day!” she wrote.
Shilpa Shetty
Shetty delighted her fans by sharing a video where she performed a series of yoga asanas against a stunning ocean backdrop. The video was accompanied by a caption emphasizing the power of a smile to spread happiness. She said true happiness comes from within and encouraged her followers to make yoga a part of their lives for a healthy mind, body and soul. “A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do that, you have to be happy inside. Also make yoga a part of your life, for a healthy mind, body and soul. As they say a healthy person is a happy person I wish everyone a happy and healthy yoga day Atmanamaste, she wrote.
What exactly is yoga?
Yoga is a practice that originated in ancient India and has been passed down from generation to generation. In addition to physical postures (asanas), it also encompasses breathing exercises (pranayama), meditation, and ethical principles aimed at promoting general well-being and spiritual growth. Yoga is also a philosophy that encourages ethical principles and a mindful lifestyle. It focuses on values such as sincerity, non-violence, contentment, self-discipline, and selfless service.
