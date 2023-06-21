Entertainment
Extraction 2 Cast, Characters and Actors
Chris Hemsworth is joined by a stellar cast full of new and returning actors in Extract 2.
The hit sequel to the highly anticipated Netflix film revolves around the return of Tyler Rake as he embarks on a new mission after being presumed dead at the end of the first film.
Extraction director Sam Hargrave is back in the director’s chair, with Avengers: Endgame filmmaker Joe Russo is also returning to write the film’s script.
1.) Chris Hemsworth – Tyler Rake
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 after surviving the thrilling events of the first film. In the sequel, Rake begins his long road to recovery, but the arrival of a mysterious figure forces him to come out of retirement to save a family in danger.
Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Besides Marvel, the Aussie actor’s past credits include Rush, The cabin in the woodsAnd Snow White and the Hunter.
2.) Golshifteh Farahani – Nik Khanonl
After an important role in the first Extraction film, Golshifteh Farahani returns as Nik Khan, one of Tyler Rake’s loyal allies. While the character only got a taste of the action in the first movie, Farahani went all out with the sequel’s hard-hitting stunts to help Rake on his mission.
The Iranian-French actor’s past credits include Paterson, body of liesAnd daughters of the sun.
3.) Adam Bessa – Yaz Khan
Adam Bessa returns as Yaz Khan, Nik’s brother, Tyler’s staunch ally, and a resident mercenary. Although it is part of Extraction 2In Yaz’s heart-pounding action sequences, Yaz’ personality of enjoying life wherever he goes is evident throughout the sequel.
Bessa is known for her roles in Hana And Caseand the actor won the Un Certain Regard award for Best Performance in the latter film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
4.) Idris Elba – Alcott
Idris Elba reunites with his MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth as he joins Extraction 2‘s stacked cast. Originally introduced as “The Man in the Suit”, Elba’s character was later given a name: Alcott.
The character kicked off the events of the sequel when he recruited Tyler Rake for a dangerous but worthwhile mission.
Elba is best known for portraying Heimdall, Bloodsport from the MCU in The Suicide Squadand expressing Knucles in sonic the hedgehog 2.
5.) Olga Kurylenko – Mia
Olga Kurylenko is part of Extraction 2will play Mia, the ex-wife of Tyler Rake. The official character description of netflix confirmed that she was the one who hired Tyler to save her sister from the Nagazi.
The French-Ukrainian actor has already appeared as Taskmaster in Black WidowNika Boronin and Hitmanand Camila Montes in Quantum of Comfort.
6.) Tinatin Dalakishvili – Ketevan
Tinatin Dalakishvili plays Ketevan, the woman Rake tries to protect and the sister of his ex-wife Mia. The character is also the daughter of a notorious Georgian gangster.
The Georgian actress’ credits include Abigail and a future role in the thriller titled The undeclared war.
7.) Daniel Bernhardt – Constantine
Daniel Bernhardt plays Konstantine in the Chris Hemsworth-directed sequel. In the film, the character is one of Zurab’s best associates.
Bernhardt has had a stunt-filled career, being featured in films like Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite, The Matrix ReloadedAnd John Wick.
8.) Andro Japaridze – Sandro Radiani
Andro Japaridze plays Sandro Radiani, Ketevan’s son who is held hostage by his Nagazi uncle Zurab. The character’s loyalty to his father and the Nagazi has caused confusion as to which side he is really on, putting his family in even greater danger.
Japaridze only has one previous screen credit, starring him in a short titled Android.
9.) Mariami Kovziashvili – Nina Radiani
Mariami Kovziashvili is Nina Radiani extract 2, Ketevan’s youngest daughter whom Tyler also tries to protect.
Extraction 2 marks her acting debut.
10.) Tornike Gogrichiani – Zurab Radiani
Tornike Gogrichiani plays Zurab Radiani, Extraction 2the main villain. Throughout the sequel, the character seeks revenge on Tyler for killing his younger brother at the start of the film.
Zurab is also responsible for the murder of one of Tyler’s close aides in the film.
Gogrichiani’s past credits include A crease in my blanket, And The Sniffer.
11.) Tornike Bziava – Davit Radiani
Tornike Bziava plays Davit Radiani, Zurab’s brother and Ketevan’s husband who locked them in the prison.
Bziava is known for A crease in my blanket, President, And Keep the smile.
Extraction 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

