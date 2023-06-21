Hollywood Star Cuts is finalizing a massive acquisition!

Las Vegas, NV –News Direct– All American Gold Corp.

All American Gold Corp. (OTC:AAGC) is thrilled to update the public on the recent acquisition that has resulted in massive growth and advancements for Hollywood Star Cuts.

Monday, June 19e2023, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. (AAGC), completed the acquisition of a family-owned chain of tanning salons.

Hollywood Star Cuts is a full-service, family-owned hair and beauty salon with tanning available in most locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a themed beauty/tan salon where the customer is treated like a movie star, and they are the star of the show! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates several company-owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing franchise locations across the United States.

June 12e, 2023, Hollywood Star Cuts has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to complete the purchase of a chain of family-owned tanning salons. This letter of intent granted Hollywood Star Cuts the authority to negotiate existing leases and initiate new leases if necessary. Hollywood Star Cuts is thrilled to report that lease negotiations went smoothly.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, Hollywood Star Cuts will officially take over all 14 tanning salon locations. A member of the executive staff has agreed to stay on for six (6) months to allow for an easy transition to Hollywood Star Cuts.

As noted in an earlier press release dated May 11, 2023, tanning salons are located in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The family tanning establishment currently operates 14 locations and generates approximately one million three hundred thousand dollars ($1,300,000) in annual revenue.

The independent audit firm engaged by All American Gold Corp. validated the reported revenues and confirmed to all parties that the financial position of the tanning facilities is sound and can be audited in the future.

Hollywood Star Cuts will immediately close one (1) location in Tennessee, one (1) location in Georgia and two (2) locations in Florida. These four (4) locations have not been profitable and due to the lack of ability to convert them into combined tanning/hair care salons, their ability to generate future profits is unlikely. Hollywood Star Cuts has negotiated a fair lease buyout and will use the tanning equipment at future Hollywood Star Cuts locations.

The remaining ten (10) locations will operate unchanged for 60 days. Hollywood Star Cuts will monitor tanning salon operations and create an action plan to convert operating tanning salons into tanning/hair care salons and create the Movie Star experience that launches Hollywood Star Cuts into the industry leader. industry and a manufacturer difference in this multi-billion dollar industry.

Hollywood Star Cuts will convert 2 locations into tanning/hair care salons at a time. Each conversion should take 30 days. Doing the conversions gradually will allow Hollywood Star Cuts to reshape itself to company specifications while maintaining revenue and retaining the current customer base. During the renovation process, Hollywood Star Cuts will interview franchise partner applicants for each geographic area.

Here is an overview of the conditions of acquisition:

Year ending in 2022, tanning salons generated approximately $1,300,000.00 in revenue. The tanning salons generated approximately $250,000.00 in revenue.

Hollywood Star Cuts has agreed to pay twice (2X) profits for all operating activity, totaling $500,000.00.

Twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000.00) was paid at closing (June 20e 2023).

Seventy-five thousand dollars ($75,000.00) will be paid upon physical receipt of transactions (July 3rd 2023).

One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) to be paid in January 2024.

The balance ($300,000.00) to be paid in January 2025.

Structuring the purchase in this manner allows Hollywood Star Cuts to use current and future revenues to purchase such a valuable asset without seeking major outside financing or the toxic financing that plagues most public small and micro caps.

Hollywood Star Cuts is committed to advancing its brand. Hollywood Star Cuts believes this cutting-edge acquisition enables rapid and responsible growth. This acquisition allows Hollywood Star Cuts to add massive revenue in a responsible and manageable way. Hollywood Star Cuts is excited about the company’s growth prospects and plans to expand rapidly through 2023 and 2024.

AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts will host a year-end public conference call on Tuesday, June 27e 2023.

Topics covered will be: year-end revenues and profits.

Recent purchases and acquisitions.

Growing franchise opportunities.

Other topics as needed.

Once the company officer’s address has been completed, conference call participants are encouraged to ask questions to ensure clarity.

Time: 4:00 p.m. West (7:00 p.m. East)

Call number: 267-807-9601

Access code: 526-855-601

As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous crew members, our brilliant franchisees, our fantastic suppliers, our excellent investors and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. . Without them, Hollywood Star Cuts could not succeed.

