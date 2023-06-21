Entertainment
Hollywood Star Cuts is finalizing a massive acquisition!
Las Vegas, NV –News Direct– All American Gold Corp.
All American Gold Corp. (OTC:AAGC) is thrilled to update the public on the recent acquisition that has resulted in massive growth and advancements for Hollywood Star Cuts.
Monday, June 19e2023, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. (AAGC), completed the acquisition of a family-owned chain of tanning salons.
Hollywood Star Cuts is a full-service, family-owned hair and beauty salon with tanning available in most locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a themed beauty/tan salon where the customer is treated like a movie star, and they are the star of the show! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates several company-owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing franchise locations across the United States.
June 12e, 2023, Hollywood Star Cuts has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to complete the purchase of a chain of family-owned tanning salons. This letter of intent granted Hollywood Star Cuts the authority to negotiate existing leases and initiate new leases if necessary. Hollywood Star Cuts is thrilled to report that lease negotiations went smoothly.
On Monday, July 3, 2023, Hollywood Star Cuts will officially take over all 14 tanning salon locations. A member of the executive staff has agreed to stay on for six (6) months to allow for an easy transition to Hollywood Star Cuts.
As noted in an earlier press release dated May 11, 2023, tanning salons are located in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The family tanning establishment currently operates 14 locations and generates approximately one million three hundred thousand dollars ($1,300,000) in annual revenue.
The independent audit firm engaged by All American Gold Corp. validated the reported revenues and confirmed to all parties that the financial position of the tanning facilities is sound and can be audited in the future.
Hollywood Star Cuts will immediately close one (1) location in Tennessee, one (1) location in Georgia and two (2) locations in Florida. These four (4) locations have not been profitable and due to the lack of ability to convert them into combined tanning/hair care salons, their ability to generate future profits is unlikely. Hollywood Star Cuts has negotiated a fair lease buyout and will use the tanning equipment at future Hollywood Star Cuts locations.
The remaining ten (10) locations will operate unchanged for 60 days. Hollywood Star Cuts will monitor tanning salon operations and create an action plan to convert operating tanning salons into tanning/hair care salons and create the Movie Star experience that launches Hollywood Star Cuts into the industry leader. industry and a manufacturer difference in this multi-billion dollar industry.
Hollywood Star Cuts will convert 2 locations into tanning/hair care salons at a time. Each conversion should take 30 days. Doing the conversions gradually will allow Hollywood Star Cuts to reshape itself to company specifications while maintaining revenue and retaining the current customer base. During the renovation process, Hollywood Star Cuts will interview franchise partner applicants for each geographic area.
Here is an overview of the conditions of acquisition:
Year ending in 2022, tanning salons generated approximately $1,300,000.00 in revenue. The tanning salons generated approximately $250,000.00 in revenue.
Hollywood Star Cuts has agreed to pay twice (2X) profits for all operating activity, totaling $500,000.00.
Twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000.00) was paid at closing (June 20e 2023).
Seventy-five thousand dollars ($75,000.00) will be paid upon physical receipt of transactions (July 3rd 2023).
One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($100,000.00) to be paid in January 2024.
The balance ($300,000.00) to be paid in January 2025.
Structuring the purchase in this manner allows Hollywood Star Cuts to use current and future revenues to purchase such a valuable asset without seeking major outside financing or the toxic financing that plagues most public small and micro caps.
Hollywood Star Cuts is committed to advancing its brand. Hollywood Star Cuts believes this cutting-edge acquisition enables rapid and responsible growth. This acquisition allows Hollywood Star Cuts to add massive revenue in a responsible and manageable way. Hollywood Star Cuts is excited about the company’s growth prospects and plans to expand rapidly through 2023 and 2024.
AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts will host a year-end public conference call on Tuesday, June 27e 2023.
Topics covered will be: year-end revenues and profits.
Recent purchases and acquisitions.
Growing franchise opportunities.
Other topics as needed.
Once the company officer’s address has been completed, conference call participants are encouraged to ask questions to ensure clarity.
Time: 4:00 p.m. West (7:00 p.m. East)
Call number: 267-807-9601
Access code: 526-855-601
As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous crew members, our brilliant franchisees, our fantastic suppliers, our excellent investors and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. . Without them, Hollywood Star Cuts could not succeed.
All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on Twitter at HStarcuts because most updates and communications will be done there.
The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and online at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com.
Forward-Looking Statement All statements made in this press release that are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as that term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release relates. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in the forward-looking statements. This press release should not be considered a general solicitation.
Twitter: @HStarcuts
(760) 525-7411
Contact Details
Hollywood star cuts
+1 760-525-7411
Company Website
http://www.hollywoodstarcuts.com/
See the source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/hollywood-star-cuts-completes-massive-acquisition-499656671
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-star-cuts-completes-massive-131500515.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modis’ US visit whitewashes far-right violence in India – The Nation
- Hollywood Star Cuts is finalizing a massive acquisition!
- Stock market today: Declines in tech stocks further undermine the momentum of the Wall Street rally
- Google Pixel Tablet has an ingenious stylus storage solution
- ‘This is my home’: Imran Khan vows never to leave Pakistan – even if his life is in danger
- UK government debt surpasses GDP for first time in 62 years
- Extraction 2 Cast, Characters and Actors
- College football predictions for 2023 bowl games, playoff semifinals, national championship
- What to wear with a black summer dress
- International Yoga Day: Bollywood fitness queens Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty share asana videos
- Fictiv’s 2023 State of Manufacturing report finds leaders grappling with AI adoption, employee productivity and speed of innovation
- Bret Baier confronts Trump for bragging about freeing Alice Johnson: ‘She would be killed according to your plan’