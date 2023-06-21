Entertainment
Green Oak moves forward with demolition of Barnstormer
GREEN OAK TWP. In its heyday, Barnstormer was the place for nightclub entertainment, weddings, events and food near Lake Whitmore.
The three-story, 25,000-square-foot entertainment complex in Green Oak Township off M-36 has been closed for more than a decade. It was declared a “dangerous building” and was the subject of legal battles between the owner and the municipality.
After police discovered trespassers were entering the vacant and dangerous property at 9411 EM-36, township officials decided it was time to move forward with the demolition.
“It was obvious that people were coming in and out on a regular basis,” Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles told The Daily on Tuesday.
“Recently, we got a search warrant from the court to get in. We went there, and the building is structurally in poor shape,” St. Charles said. “The point is, we have a responsibility to the public that it’s not up to anybody to be there, whether they’re there legally or illegally.”
The owner “not happy” with his decision
Barnstormer owner Rob Cortis told The Daily on Tuesday that he had been trying to secure funding and a potential buyer to restore the building and bring it up to code.
“For everything that went wrong with the township, I’m sorry about that,” Cortis said.
The pandemic and economic impacts have made securing funding “impossible”, he said.
“I’m doing my best to maintain what I’m able to maintain right now, and it’s in God’s hands right now,” he said. “I’m not happy that they want to tear it down.”
He declined to comment further before consulting his lawyer.
Cortis, a Livonia resident, closed the business in 2012 following local building and fire code violations. Firefighters had decided in 2011 to limit occupancy to 175 people on the first floor and to close the second floor.
Cortis’ company, RJMC Corp., sued the township that year. The lawsuit claimed the firefighters’ decision was unjustified and harmed the business. Cortis and the township reached a settlement in 2018 after court-ordered mediation, long after the company closed.
Under the terms of the settlement, Barnstormer paid the township $27,078 in legal costs and $85,000 in court-ordered penalties for filing the frivolous lawsuit.
In March 2012, township officials declared Barnstormer an “unsafe building” and approved a resolution requiring parts of the complex built without permits, inspections, or certificates of occupancy to be demolished.
Cortis attempted to fight the “dangerous building” designation but lost in the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Wedding receptions have been canceled, some without notice.
Cortis told The Daily in 2018 that he had found potential investors, people he had met while traveling across the country with his Trump Unity Bridge, “a 30-foot bridge on wheels decorated like a parade float for support former President Donald Trump. But nothing happened.
nothing personal
Township officials were due to vote Wednesday, June 21 on the offers from demolition companies.
St. Charles said it was nothing personal against Cortis, and said Barnstormer used to be a good entertainment venue, but lacks enough space to get out in an emergency.
“If there was an event, if you remember some of the fires that happened in nightclubs across the country, it wasn’t the fire that killed people, it was the rush out of the building that killed people,” he said. “If there’s an active shooter, you have to think about how to get people out, or if there’s a severe storm. How do you get people out of the building without getting hurt?
“Having said that, it’s a shame because, in my opinion, we’re short on banquet facilities in this area. It would have been nice to bring this building up to code, and that’s up to the owner.”
St. Charles said three demolition contractors submitted bids ranging from $149,000 to more than $267,000.
“We will place a lien on the property (for demolition costs),” he said.
Green Oak Township Clerk Michael Sedlak said although Cortis was able to avoid tax foreclosure on the property and tried to make a plan, the building is “dangerous”.
“Before anyone gets hurt, more for (Cortis’s) protection, let’s get this out,” Sedlak said. “It’s an eyesore. It’s a stain on our community.”
It is not known when the demolition will take place.
“It would be nice if we could act on this thing quickly,” Sedlak said. “We have to respect the rule of law. We have to give everyone a chance.”
St. Charles believes, he said, that the property will become more valuable once the building is gone.
“The lien (for the demolition) will be less than the value of the property,” he said. “This is an expensive property. I think the property will be improved without the building. We will remove anything above ground level… It would be a developable property.”
Contact journalist Jennifer Eberbach at [email protected].
