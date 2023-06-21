Fights, hattricks, drama – India vs. Pakistan becomes a Bollywood classic

The Indian football team beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 at the packed Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to start the SAFF Championship with victory on Wednesday.

But was it as simple as it sounds?

Whenever India and Pakistan face each other in sports, there are never any dramatic events. Whether it’s the T20 World Cup at the MCG, Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad taking on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, or the Asian Junior Cup of Hockey final, it’s dramatic.

The opening match of the SAFF Championship was nothing less than the one with all the ingredients to be called a Bollywood classic.

A crowd of over 22,000 fans kept the stadium noisy and the players moving. (source: ISL Twitter)

When it was announced that the SAFF Championship would be held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, questions of Pakistan’s participation arose, with the AIFF assuring that it would not be a problem.

The AIFF was right, the Indian government allowed Pakistan to participate but the Pakistan Sports Council delayed an important NOC for their team.

What followed was much back and forth between authorities and players on Twitter and other forums. Eventually Pakistan was cleared and when they applied for a visa it came but in pieces just a day before their game.

After everything was cleared up, the Pakistani squad consisting of 32 players and officials, left Mauritius in two different batches due to unavailability of seats at the last moment.

In a nutshell, the Pakistan football team managed to reach Bangalore just before the hour mark.

When they arrived at the Kanteerava, a confident Indian team and a large crowd were waiting for them.

So how did they perform on a loud, rainy night in Bangalore?

Pakistan were outplayed, to be honest on a day when they were already in so much pain, the Indian team just rubbed the wounds giving them a 4-0 beating.

The Indian team started on their feet with an attack from both sides. The pressure was visible when goalkeeper Saqib Hanif inflated his lines early in the game.

In the 10th minute, Saqib missed a ball under pressure from the Indian skipper and he was punished by Sunil Chhetri who sent the ball home and the crowd went wild.

Waves of attacks from the Indian team kept pushing them to another error, a hand in the box. Sunil Chhetri stepped up again to give India a 2-0 lead.

The Pakistani side continued to fight after finding some rhythm while the Indian forward line continued the attacks.

The game reached its dramatic climax in the 44th minute of the match, when Pakistani player Abdullah Iqbal took a quick throw-in, the Indian head coach decided to intervene and kicked the ball out of his hand.

What followed was a big brawl involving both groups of players and a red card for the Indian gaffer who seemed to learn a thing or two about this rivalry.

The post-interval part of the match was not as dramatic as the build-up or the first half, but a streaker entered the pitch in the 69th minute to meet India skipper Sunil Chhetri proving his cult status among fans .

A few minutes later, a sprinting Chhetri was brought down in the Pakistani box and the referee awarded another penalty. Sunil Chhetri has stepped up again and scored his 90th international goal for India at the stadium he calls ‘home’ with the roaring crowd.

The rest of the match was played quietly with Udanta Singh scoring a rare goal to make it 4-0 and India starting the tournament with a win.

As one of my colleagues said, “The rain, the crowds, the skirmish and the drama kept Kanteerava alive for those 90 minutes.” For the 22,000 people in the stadium and thousands of spectators, football again proved to be a classic performer in overcoming the midweek blues.